Hôtel Martinez: More than a Decade of Sustainable Luxury
First certified by Green Globe in 2010, Hôtel Martinez has operated for over a decade as a sustainable hotel and reached the status as a Green Globe Platinum.
The whole team is involved in this eco-responsible dynamic that drives Hôtel Martinez. Each person's dedication to social and ecological actions are anchored in Hôtel Martinez's culture.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opened in the 1929, Hôtel Martinez embodies the light-heartedness of the Côte d'Azur, France. Known for its warm atmosphere full of zest for life, this is and was the place to see and be seen on the iconic Croisette. First certified by Green Globe in 2010, Hôtel Martinez has operated for over a decade as a sustainable hotel and has reached the elite status as a Green Globe Platinum Member.
— Yann Gillet, Hôtel Martinez General Manager
Yann Gillet, Hôtel Martinez General Manager acknowledges the achievements of his management and staff saying, "The whole team is very involved in supporting this eco-responsible dynamic that drives the Hôtel Martinez. Each person's dedication and the sincere desire to devote time to various social and ecological actions are anchored in the corporate culture of the Hôtel Martinez. This collective goodwill goes far beyond compliance with ethical and environmental standards, it's a state of mind that makes me proud."
Hôtel Martinez goes well beyond Green Globe’s basic criteria monitoring environmental indicators including energy, water and waste. The hotel strives to promote sustainability actions to staff and guests, bringing engagement of all stakeholders as well as connecting with social actions in the local community.
Customer awareness
For guests, the hotel offers the opportunity to compensate the greenhouse gas emitted during their trip with Carbon Offsets. To do this, a QR code on the guest room TV allows them to go directly to the "Good Planet" website.
Employee engagement
To reduce the impact of staff travel, staff are encouraged to use carpooling. Since March 2022, the hotel has been collaborating with the company "Klaxit" which allows employees to find a carpooling partner and be paid according to the number of kilometers shared.
Environmental action
To further raise the awareness of staff to environmental issues, the hotel organised a quiz on the decomposition timed of different types of waste and their impact on the environment. The winners of this quiz were invited to take part in a boat trip organised by SOS Grand Bleu. This association, which the Hôtel Martinez has joined, fights for the protection of the marine environment and more particularly of dolphins and whales, within the Mediterranean basin.
Social initiatives
To support the local community, the hotel has partnered with Les Apprentis d'Auteuil, a foundation that supports children and young adults in difficulty. For example, the hotel organised a morning with young people from the foundation who are looking for a career path. They were able to visit the hotel’s different services, discover the jobs and speak with the teams. Furthermore, the hotel continues its partnership with the association Sourire & Partage (the Smile & Sharing Association), a local charity group providing moral and material assistance to seriously ill children and their families as well as with Les Determinés, an association founded in 2015 that aims to develop initiative and entrepreneurship in suburban and rural areas.
