Conservatorium Hotel: Home of Green Stays in the Centre of Amsterdam
The Conservatorium Hotel in Amsterdam has been awarded Green Globe Platinum for more than a decade of continuously improving their sustainable operations.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The iconic Conservatorium Hotel in Amsterdam has been awarded Green Globe Platinum for more than a decade of continuously improving their sustainable operations and management.
Repeatedly crowned the Netherlands number one luxury hotel, combining heritage with contemporary design, the Conservatorium Hotel is located in the Museum Square district, the cultural heart of the city hosting the Van Gogh Museum, Concertgebouw, Rijksmuseum, and Vondelpark.
The Conservatorium Hotel’s green team, who oversee annual Green Globe certification believe, “That caring for our environment and our communities is a responsibility that we all share. This belief is central in our commitment to making a difference in the lives of those people we meet every day. As global citizens we embrace this responsibility.”
As a major contribution to Amsterdam’s cultural heritage, Conservatorium Hotel has established its Human Library, which is a select group of individuals who can gather with guests to explore Amsterdam from an expert-insider’s point of view. The Human Library includes local artists who guide tours of the best art galleries, along with experts in Dutch history visiting local sites of significance with interpretation of major historic events. From music to arts, from history to contemporary tours, from walking to discovering the city via boat, Amsterdam is revealed in all its majesty.
This year, Amsterdam is playing host to the International Horticultural Exhibition Floriade, which occurs only once every decade. This year marks the 7th Floriade and promotes the theme ‘Growing Green Cities’, displaying how Dutch horticulture in collaboration with international participants can find solutions that make cities more fun, more beautiful and more sustainable. To celebrate this global green event, the Conservatorium Hotel is currently offering Discover Green packages.
In-house, the Conservatorium Hotel uses advanced technology to reduce its CO2e footprint and conserve resources. In the kitchens, energy is greatly reduced with MARVEL, Model-based Automated Regulation of Ventilation-Exhaust Levels. This super smart ventilation system reduces exhaust airflow rates up to 64% and keeps power consumption to a bare minimum.
The Conservatorium Hotel uses a thermal energy storage system to recycle and store heat or cold to be used later or in different locations across the property. Water is also recycled from its swimming pool in the sprinkler systems and guests also contribute to water reduction using low-flow, dual-flush toilets and deciding on the frequency of towel changes to cut down on laundry volumes.
The Conservatorium Hotel also stays in front of global trends. With health & safety now a major consideration, digital communication has become guests’ preferred option and the hotel works with QR codes instead of printed menu cards in the restaurant and in guest rooms. And as electric vehicles are now a prevalent mode of transport, Conservatorium Hotel has joined the Destination Charging Network and has two electrical chargers in the courtyard. One for Tesla cars and one for other electric models.
Marit Baars
Head of Marketing & Communications
Conservatorium Hotel
Paulus Potterstraat 50
1071 DB Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Phone: +31 (0)20 5700 092
marit.baars@conservatoriumhotel.com
www.conservatoriumhotel.com
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+1 3103373000
