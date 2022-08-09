CCHR Exposes Mental Health Human Rights Violations Using a Top-Rated Museum Exhibit
The museum presents the unvarnished history of psychiatry across fourteen audio-visual displays, each revealing another aspect of psychiatric abuse and violations of human rights.
Thousands have toured the museum as part of an ongoing educational campaign to help restore rights and dignity to the field of mental health.
Governments, insurance companies and private individuals pay billions of dollars each year to psychiatrists in pursuit of cures that psychiatrists admit do not exist.”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Listed as the 4th top-rated museum in the area, the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) “Psychiatry: An Industry of Death” museum has been toured by over 8,000 people. The exhibit was opened by the Florida chapter of CCHR during the summer of 2015 and it is located in Clearwater. [1]
The museum educates visitors using 14 audiovisual displays revealing the hard facts about psychiatric abuses. Visitors learn more about mental health human rights during the two-hour self-guided tour via educational panels and videos created from interviews with over 160 doctors, attorneys, educators and survivors. The museum was opened for the purpose of raising awareness on the history of psychiatry and to help create effective change to existing mental health laws.
Winner of the 2022 Social Impact Award for their work to help protect a parent’s right to direct the mental health of their child, CCHR is a nonprofit watchdog organization that is dedicated to the reformation of mental health.
As part of the educational campaign, CCHR also hosts regular seminars, workshops and even continuing education courses on the mental health law, parental rights, alternative solutions and more. Delivered by attorneys and other professionals, these events are held virtually as well as in the Center, and are free and open to the general public.
The museum is open daily and events on mental health rights, involuntary examination, psychiatric drug side effects and electroshock are held weekly and monthly. For more information, please call 727-442-8820.
About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.
