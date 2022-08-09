Submit Release
WYDOT to present upcoming projects and funding opportunities in Johnson County

Buffalo, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation District Four will be meeting with the City of Buffalo and the Johnson County Commission on August 16, 2022 to present their annual State Transportation Improvement Plan.  The presentation will include information on local projects and discuss future project funding. 

The STIP is a six-year program approved by the transportation commission. It provides a snapshot of existing and expected projects and their schedules, and is continually updated. The current STIP is for the years 2023-2028 and represents the planned construction, preliminary engineering, and right of way costs of each project. The program also indicates the share of federal funding, state funding and other funding sources for each project. WYDOT pledges to do its best to adhere to this program and to serve the public interest through these projects.

WYDOT is scheduled to present the STIP to the Johnson County Commission on Tuesday, August 15 at 8:30 a.m. in commission chambers and to City Council at 4:00 p.m. in council chambers.  The public is encouraged to attend.

Those who wish to learn more and provide feedback on WYDOT projects, but cannot make the meeting, can provide feedback on our online web site at https://www.dot.state.wy.us/STIP.

