Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,035 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,547 in the last 365 days.

Drummond Group Announces Certified ebMS-2022 Secure Messaging Products

Software applications developed by Axway, IBM Corporation, OpenText and Oxlo Systems participated in this latest vendor-neutral test event

Multiple global industries rely on these effective ebMS standard-based applications to save time and money when exchanging enormous amounts of data via the Internet in a secure and reliable manner.”
— Aaron Gomez, Drummond’s supply chain security business unit leader
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drummond Group LLC, the trusted leader in interoperability software testing, today announced the completion of its ebMS-2022 interoperability test event in which four products were Drummond Certified™. Software applications developed by Axway, IBM Corporation, OpenText and Oxlo Systems participated in this latest vendor-neutral test event.

ebMS 2.0 products are globally utilized in several industries, including automotive, financial services, government, healthcare and retail. The XML Encryption and SSL Client Authentication tests were proposed by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Automotive Retail Profile for GZIP based Compression profile is described by the Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR). The use of InSitu™, a patented test automation tool, was introduced in this test event as a mechanism for communicating configuration and test results to the other participants. This was the 21st year of ebMS 2.0 interoperability testing.

As the messaging layer of the ebXML framework, ebMS 2.0 is an OASIS standard that enables secure and reliable Internet data interchange complementary to emerging Service Oriented Architectures (SOAs). ebXML Messaging (also called TRP - Transport Routing & Packaging) specifically focuses on the means to transmit a document (payload) from one party to another, possibly via intermediaries.

"The Drummond Certified™ program has provided numerous companies innovative ways to test their latest versions of their software applications in a vendor-neutral environment for many years and continues to fully support the ebMS Messaging standard,” said Aaron Gomez, Drummond’s supply chain security business unit leader. “Multiple global industries rely on these effective ebMS standard-based applications to save time and money when exchanging enormous amounts of data via the Internet in a secure and reliable manner. We commend these global companies on their commitment to working together and creating software that offers extra benefits for their customers.”

For a complete list of the newly certified ebMS-2022 products and additional information, please visit:
https://www.drummondgroup.com/certified-products-2/b2b-interoperability/#ebxml

About Drummond Group, LLC
Drummond Group offers comprehensive compliance, security, risk management, surveillance and education services to healthcare, financial and other regulated industries. We bring thought leadership, expertise, practical tools and partnership to our clients' compliance and assessment processes. At Drummond Group, our primary goal is to enable clients to feel secure about how to share their company’s sensitive and private data.

Olga Flores Finneran
Drummond Group
+1 5123689147
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Drummond Group Announces Certified ebMS-2022 Secure Messaging Products

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.