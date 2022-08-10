Drummond Group Announces Certified ebMS-2022 Secure Messaging Products
Software applications developed by Axway, IBM Corporation, OpenText and Oxlo Systems participated in this latest vendor-neutral test event
Multiple global industries rely on these effective ebMS standard-based applications to save time and money when exchanging enormous amounts of data via the Internet in a secure and reliable manner.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drummond Group LLC, the trusted leader in interoperability software testing, today announced the completion of its ebMS-2022 interoperability test event in which four products were Drummond Certified™. Software applications developed by Axway, IBM Corporation, OpenText and Oxlo Systems participated in this latest vendor-neutral test event.
— Aaron Gomez, Drummond’s supply chain security business unit leader
ebMS 2.0 products are globally utilized in several industries, including automotive, financial services, government, healthcare and retail. The XML Encryption and SSL Client Authentication tests were proposed by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Automotive Retail Profile for GZIP based Compression profile is described by the Standards for Technology in Automotive Retail (STAR). The use of InSitu™, a patented test automation tool, was introduced in this test event as a mechanism for communicating configuration and test results to the other participants. This was the 21st year of ebMS 2.0 interoperability testing.
As the messaging layer of the ebXML framework, ebMS 2.0 is an OASIS standard that enables secure and reliable Internet data interchange complementary to emerging Service Oriented Architectures (SOAs). ebXML Messaging (also called TRP - Transport Routing & Packaging) specifically focuses on the means to transmit a document (payload) from one party to another, possibly via intermediaries.
"The Drummond Certified™ program has provided numerous companies innovative ways to test their latest versions of their software applications in a vendor-neutral environment for many years and continues to fully support the ebMS Messaging standard,” said Aaron Gomez, Drummond’s supply chain security business unit leader. “Multiple global industries rely on these effective ebMS standard-based applications to save time and money when exchanging enormous amounts of data via the Internet in a secure and reliable manner. We commend these global companies on their commitment to working together and creating software that offers extra benefits for their customers.”
For a complete list of the newly certified ebMS-2022 products and additional information, please visit:
https://www.drummondgroup.com/certified-products-2/b2b-interoperability/#ebxml
About Drummond Group, LLC
Drummond Group offers comprehensive compliance, security, risk management, surveillance and education services to healthcare, financial and other regulated industries. We bring thought leadership, expertise, practical tools and partnership to our clients' compliance and assessment processes. At Drummond Group, our primary goal is to enable clients to feel secure about how to share their company’s sensitive and private data.
Olga Flores Finneran
Drummond Group
+1 5123689147
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other