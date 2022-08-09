Supreme Court expands murder resentencing eligibility

In People v. Strong, the Supreme Court today gives more defendants who were convicted of felony murder years ago a chance to seek lesser sentences under 2018 legislation — Senate Bill No. 1437 — that, the court explained, “significantly narrowed the scope of the felony-murder rule” and provided for some resentencing.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.