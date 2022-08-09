Tuesday, August 9
FBI searches Trump’s Florida home as part of presidential records probe
Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe in what his son acknowledged was part of an investigation into Trump’s removal of official presidential records from the White House to his Florida resort. The unprecedented search of a former president’s home would mark a significant escalation into the records investigation, which is one of several probes Trump is facing from his time in office and in private business. A federal law called the U.S. Presidential Records Act requires the preservation of memos, letters, notes, emails, faxes and other written communications related to a president’s official duties. Any search of a private residence would have to be approved by a judge, after the investigating law-enforcement agency demonstrated probable cause that a search was justified. Continue reading at Reuters. (Marco Bello)
What do climate provisions in the U.S. Senate bill mean for Washington state?
The climate provisions of the U.S. Senate bill passed Sunday would create a slew of long-term federal tax breaks for proposed Washington solar farms, offer a $700 million investment in fuel technology sought by the developer of a next-generation Washington nuclear plant and broaden incentives for consumers to shift to electric cars and reduce fossil use in their homes. All of this adds a substantial boost to a far-reaching effort by the state government to move Washington largely off fossil fuel energy by midcentury. The Senate bill passed Sunday without any Republican votes largely consists of financial incentives and investments totaling $369 billion in energy security and climate change programs. That leaves the struggle to put a price on carbon pollution — long proposed by environmentalists as a key tool in making the difficult transition off fossils fuels — largely to state initiatives. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Steve Ringman)
Study connects climate hazards to 58% of infectious diseases
Climate hazards such as flooding, heat waves and drought have worsened more than half of the hundreds of known infectious diseases in people, including malaria, hantavirus, cholera and anthrax, a study says. Researchers looked through the medical literature of established cases of illnesses and found that 218 out of the known 375 human infectious diseases, or 58%, seemed to be made worse by one of 10 types of extreme weather connected to climate change, according to a study in Monday’s journal Nature Climate Change. The study mapped out 1,006 pathways from the climate hazards to sick people. In some cases, downpours and flooding sicken people through disease-carrying mosquitos, rats and deer. There are warming oceans and heat waves that taint seafood and other things we eat and droughts that bring bats carrying viral infections to people. Continue reading at The Associated Press. (Dita Alangkara)
Washington ferries to get $38 million to improve services
Biden signs $280B CHIPS act in bid to boost US-made computer parts
Westport Marina modernization project lines up federal funding
USDA urges dismissal of farm’s lawsuit against wetland projects
Editorial: In Our View: Fossil fuel facility ban a step toward clean energy
‘Shelves are bare’: More need, fewer donations puts strain on food banks
Days Inn near Everett Mall chosen as new $10.8M homeless shelter
Tribes want governor to reject clean energy project proposal
The collateral damage from urban planning
Letter to Port of Olympia staff: We are working with Sam Gibboney to ensure all are heard
Nisqually Tribe finding its ‘sense of pride’ working with WA schools on cultural teachings
LOTT officials found chemicals are present in its reclaimed water. Are they safe?
COVID-19 case rates are trending downward
Recession worries have not put a dent in the hot job market
Nurses at Seattle Children’s plan to picket as contract talks stall
Filings reveal Amazon’s plans to test retail robots under Seattle Macy’s building
Housing shortage has spread across Pacific Northwest, new study shows
Washington State Ferries to get $38M from feds to improve service
Skagit County COVID-19 case numbers take another drop
New fire codes set for landowners near wildlands
As temperatures rise, industries fight heat safeguards for workers
Rising rents add to college students’ scramble for affordable housing
‘Full of injustice’: Burden of court fines vary by race, county in Washington (Simmons)
Fire crews shifting from Vantage Highway Fire to Cow Canyon Fire
The Inflation Reduction Act does cap insulin prices, but only for Medicare patients
U.S. House Committee visits Seattle to examine economic disparity
Nurses at Seattle Children’s to rally for better working conditions
BA.5 omicron variant appears to have crested in King County, Duchin says
UW Medicine doctor gives update on monkeypox outbreak to Seattle City Council
City of Seattle invests $22 million in new funding for affordable housing
Seattle Children’s Hospital nurses begin picket amid stalled contract negotiations
Gas prices drop again in Seattle, Washington state, nationally
Coastal Washington tribe completes first free-standing tsunami refuge in North America
As wildfires and air quality worsen in Klamath Basin, scientists expand efforts to study the impact
Has the current Covid wave ‘crested’ in King County?
Seattle’s hot housing market finally cools
White adults receive the most financial help from older relatives, poll shows
Spokane reactivates its cooling plan ahead of hot start to the week
Spokane Public Schools introducing transportation plan before school year
Bisected by highways, a Spokane neighborhood shapes what’s left
Expansion of electric vehicle grid hits roadblocks in rural WA
The undercurrents at play in the Columbia River dams debate
New report tracks which WA counties send the most people to prison
Indigenous sea gardens fed communities, preserved ecosystems
Washington State Ferries to get $38 million in federal funding to upgrade equipment
DOH Disputes Report of Washington Leaving Monkeypox Vaccine on the Table