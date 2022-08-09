Local Road Closure Planned in Brookings as part of Interstate 29 Interchange Project

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

Contact: Waylon Blasius, Project Manager, 605-692-6342

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that the contractors for the 20th Street Interchange project and the Brookings Municipal Utilities (BMU) watermain utility project will issue a joint closure at the intersection of 22nd Avenue and 20th Street South, beginning on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. The closure is anticipated to be in place for approximately 45 days. Motorists should be aware that 22nd Avenue will be closed to through traffic from the intersection of 8th Street South to 32nd Street South. A fully signed detour will be in place to direct motorists around the closure.

Pedestrian and bike traffic that frequent the Allyn Frerichs Recreational Trail should be aware that the trail will be closed in conjunction with the intersection. The trail will be closed to through pedestrian and bike traffic from 26th Street South to Moriarty Drive. A fully signed detour will be in place to direct pedestrians and bicyclists around the closure.

The closure is necessary to complete watermain pipe installation, storm sewer pipe installation, turn lane construction, sidewalk ramp and trail improvements, traffic signal installation, and surface restoration through the intersection.

The prime contractor for the $15.3 million project is Bowes Construction, Inc. of Brookings, SD. Construction of the bridge structure and all grading operations are scheduled to be completed in 2022, with the surfacing and final project completion scheduled for July 14, 2023. For further information about the project, contact Waylon Blasius, Project Manager, at 605-692-6342 or Jeff Brink, SDDOT Engineering Supervisor, at 605-882-5166. Project information, including traffic and pedestrian detour maps, is available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/brookings-pcn-020v.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-