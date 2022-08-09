U.S. Highway 18 Road Closure Planned Near Menno

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

MENNO, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) advises travelers of an upcoming road closure on U.S. Highway 18 from the James River to the west edge of Menno beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.

Work includes the replacement of a several existing culverts, reconstruction of the roadway grade, and placement of an interim gravel surfacing. The road closure is estimated to last one month.

The final surfacing on the grading section will be an asphalt surface, which is scheduled to be placed later this fall.

During the road closure, drivers will be directed to the detour on S.D. Highway 25, S.D. Highway 46, and U.S. Highway 81. Access to residences and adjacent property on U.S. Highway 18 will be maintained for local traffic, but there will be no thru traffic. Cross traffic will be maintained as feasibly possible.

Once the spot roadway grading is complete, the roadway will be open to thru traffic and shoulder widening will take place east of 429th Avenue with the usage of a pilot car and flaggers to maintain traffic thru the work area.

Additional information will be shared with the public when the shoulder widening process begins.

Foothills Contracting, Inc. of Webster, SD is the prime contractor of the $9.8 million project. The overall completion date is Nov. 18, 2022.

Project information, including a traffic detour map, is available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/olivet-pcn-04kt.

