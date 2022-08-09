Coryell Roofing Proudly Announces New Hire Lauren Earhart
Earhart has stepped into the role of Office Manager for Kansas/Missouri
...with my skill set and expertise, I can truly contribute to the Coryell team and mission while building new working relationships and learning new things. I’m excited!”MISSOURI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at Coryell Roofing is thrilled to announce the onboarding of new hire Lauren Earhart, who is now serving as office manager for Kansas and Missouri territories, working out of Coryell Roofing's headquarters.
— Lauren Earhart, Kansas/Missouri Office Manager
Coryell Roofing is an industry-leading commercial roofing contractor whose systems and solutions proudly serve a long list of clients in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. Their clients include businesses, schools, and churches, and their Duro-Last Roofing System is a fast, long-lasting solution that these organizations seek.
Earhart started her new career on August 8, 2022. Her background includes 8+ years of experience in the education industry as a teaching professional. She is a University of Oklahoma graduate, and in her spare time, Earhart can be found volunteering at OU Children's Hospital. She is highly dedicated to children's health, education, and emotional development.
Coryell Roofing is proud to have Earhart on their team, as she will use her passion for helping others to ensure that operations are run smoothly for clients in Kansas and Missouri. Her role is pivotal to the company's overall success, and she is meeting it with excitement.
"I was looking for a new challenge to help broaden my experience," said Earhart. "I believe this industry change will do just that while providing a way for me to stay connected to the education community. In addition, with my skill set and expertise, I can truly contribute to the Coryell team and mission while building new working relationships and learning new things. I'm excited!"
Earhart's passion matches the philosophy at Coryell Roofing; a company committed to doing the hard work to provide excellent results for clients each and every time. They are thrilled to have Earhart join their team and look forward to working with her.
Details about Coryell Roofing are available at https://coryellroofing.com.
