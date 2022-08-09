Country Breakout Vocalist Lia Caton's Debut Album Empowers "Someone Like You"
The album features eight alluring tracks, complete with the daring hit Trouble, the female anthem Hell or High Water and the benevolent ballad about a homeless man Spare Some Time. Caton’s raw vocals and healing melodies faithfully empowers listeners.
“This album is a compilation of songs about different experiences I’ve had throughout my life that I hope others can relate to and find healing and joy as they listen,” says Lia. “The vision I had and what we creatively achieved was more dynamic, filled with real emotions, capturing the stories in my heart better than I could’ve ever imagined.”
Produced by Sean Giovanni (John Legend, Tim McGraw, Big & Rich), Someone Like You serves as a perfect premiere project for turning heads to the talented country artist.
Here is a preview of the first single Spare Some Time that kick started her release plan in 2020.
His clothes are ragged, he shivers in the snow
He doesn’t have anywhere else to go
I could’ve just ignored him and gone about my day
But he stopped me in my tracks when I heard him say
Oh, could you spare some time?
I just need a little bit of your time
Someone Like You track listing:
Hell or High Water
Wasted Man
The Only Thing Missing Is You
Spare Some Time
Keep My Eyes On you
Trouble
Sometimes
I Don’t Have a Ring
Caton broke onto the scene with her 2021 self-penned gutsy single Hell or High Water. The release would become the first of three singles to land on the official Academy of Country Music’s New Music Friday playlist putting her in the company of artists like Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert and Dolly Parton. The song was also recently nominated for “Female Country Single of the Year” for the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards, where Lia also scored a nomination in the category for “Vocalist of the Year”. Guitar Girl magazine spotlighted her music stating that "Lia shares both so vulnerable and intimately in every lyric." WMGQ-FM's Debbie Mazella wrapped up Lia's personality and music with two simple words "fun and feisty." Recently, this breakout performer appeared on Center Stage Live showcasing her album in a simulcast across social sites like RFD-TV, CDX and many others.
About Lia Caton
Lia Caton is a tenacious country artist and songwriter splitting her time between Naperville, Ill., a Chicago suburb, and Music City. Her kind heart and strong spirit are readily apparent with each of her projects as she infuses her mission to heal, inspire and advocate for causes close to home. As a child, Lia witnessed her father’s struggle with addiction and homelessness. Overcoming this kind of childhood adversity, this soulful tunesmith moved from a suburb of Boston to the “Windy City” to pursue a music career. Inspired by the sultry vocal tones of Bonnie Raitt and Wynonna Judd, Caton’s signature sound is raw but recognizably intimate as she narrates her own human experience. Her first release, Spare Some Time, released in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic (2020), was Lia’s effort at spreading kindness and connectivity by valuing people from all walks of life. Along with homelessness, Lia champions children’s causes and animal advocacy, since Lia and her family have experienced the joy a rescue pet can bring to a home. Beyond the stage, this mom and wife rejuvenates in nature whether hiking, horseback riding or hitting the ski slopes. Her latest single, Trouble, was a co-write with Benji Harris (previous hits in the CMT Top 20 countdown) with production by Sean Giovanni (John Legend, Tim McGraw, and Big & Rich).
About Lia Caton
Lia Caton is a tenacious country artist and songwriter splitting her time between Naperville, Ill., a Chicago suburb, and Music City. Her kind heart and strong spirit are readily apparent with each of her projects as she infuses her mission to heal, inspire and advocate for causes close to home. As a child, Lia witnessed her father’s struggle with addiction and homelessness. Overcoming this kind of childhood adversity, this soulful tunesmith moved from a suburb of Boston to the “Windy City” to pursue a music career. Inspired by the sultry vocal tones of Bonnie Raitt and Wynonna Judd, Caton’s signature sound is raw but recognizably intimate as she narrates her own human experience. Her first release, Spare Some Time, released in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic (2020), was Lia’s effort at spreading kindness and connectivity by valuing people from all walks of life. Along with homelessness, Lia champions children’s causes and animal advocacy, since Lia and her family have experienced the joy a rescue pet can bring to a home. Beyond the stage, this mom and wife rejuvenates in nature whether hiking, horseback riding or hitting the ski slopes. Her latest single, Trouble, was a co-write with Benji Harris (previous hits in the CMT Top 20 countdown) with production by Sean Giovanni (John Legend, Tim McGraw, and Big & Rich).
