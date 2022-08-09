Oklahoma's Breakout Country Act Cam Allen Docks His Latest Hit on the Summer Anthem "Lake Days"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cam Allen and his band of Oklahoma and Texas musicians premiered his latest single, Lake Days on June 24, delivering an on-the-water playlist smash. To stream or purchase the track on Amazon, Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify and all major online platforms, visit https://onerpm.link/LakeDays
“Lake Days is a summer anthem for all those lake weekends – waking up with sunburnt skin and searching for your second wind as you are getting a little tipsy on the water with your family, friends & lake buds. Whether floating or beached in a cove, you’re making memories and singing along to your favorite tunes. That’s what summer is all about. Your tan gets a little darker, your buzz gets a little stronger, and all of life’s worries go away for a day. You can catch me and the band out on the water for another round all summer long. We’ll be sinking that boat upside down."
This summertime song is about cruising out on the water with close friends with beers in hands.
Here is a preview of some lyrics from “Lake Days”:
One of those
Lake days
Out on the water
Beer’s goin’ down
Days are gettin' longer
If we keep livin’ this way
We’ll be Hell bound
Cam first burst out into the music scene via a Tweet of him performing that went viral. It was not long before his talent earned him a spot on American Idol, where he caught the eyes and ears of many in the country music community. Cam’s debut EP titled Daydream was released in March 2022 on GOAT Music Group, an independent Texas label. Since that project, Daydream, Drink To That Too, Texas, and Jack Daniel’s Cologne have been released as singles.
To stay up to date with Cam, visit the following.
Website: www.camallen.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/camallenmusic
Instagram: www.instagram.com/camallenmusic
TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@camallenofficial
Twitter: www.twitter.com/camallenmusic
YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/CamAllenMusicOfficial
About Cam Allen
Cam Allen and his band of musicians from Oklahoma and Texas have quickly risen through the country music ranks across the Midwest. Blending south side Oklahoma roots with an unmistakable Nashville sound, Cam has headlined numerous sold-out shows and shared the stage with some of the country’s top music talent, including Dustin Lynch, Randy Rogers, Chris Cagle, Corey Kent and Mike Ryan.
Connecting with fans at festivals like Calf-Fry Festival 2022 and SWOSUpalooza 2022, Cam’s music traverses a broad spectrum of emotion but is grounded in his authentic style and unique timbre. Shrouded with relatability, Cam’s mellow, yet catchy tracks narrate stories ranging from love and heartbreak to themes of relationships, family and friends. For Cam, “there's a lot about finding your way through life as things change, relationships change, and you walk your path of ups and downs.”
As the lead vocalist, Cam is currently supported by a four-piece band. Will Murray is on lead guitar, Zander Silva is on guitar, Desmund Richey is on bass and Carlos Encarnacion is on drums. These self-taught musicians would gather in their parents’ garages to play music together after their wrestling matches, baseball and football games in high school and college. Now based in Moore, Okla., their love for music and passion for writing evolved over the years into a bluesy tinged vocal sound influenced by classic country greats and Texas red dirt styles.
The music community was first introduced to Cam through a Tweet of him performing that went viral, putting a social spotlight on his music. Cam’s distinct voice landed him on American Idol in March 2021 on Season 19 and would result in him being signed to GOAT Music Group.
