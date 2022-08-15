Federal Legislation Unleashes Hundreds of Thousands of Camp Lejeune Contaminated Water Claims

Camp Lejeune Contamination Map Do Not Drink The Water Victory Litigation Fund-Camp Lejeune Water Contamination

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022 is now a law, allowing many of those injured by contaminated water at Camp Lejeune to receive compensation.

ZeroRisk Client Acquisition Program™ links those injured by toxic water at this military base with lawyers who fight for their rights. We help law firms with mass toxic tort practices become more profitable.

Potentially hundreds of thousands of people suffering severe, life-threatening conditions caused by drinking contaminated Camp Lejeune water will file legal actions to protect their rights to compensation and medical treatment.

What is Camp Lejeune?

Camp Lejeune is located in Onslow County, North Carolina. It opened in 1942 and operates as a Marine base of operations and training area. Camp Lejeune has its own water system.

What Contaminated the Water?

Camp Lejeune’s underground water storage tanks were found to be contaminated with the volatile organic compounds perchloroethylene (PCE), trichloroethylene (TCE), and vinyl chloride in the early 1980s. The contamination started in 1957 and ceased in 1985 when the affected wells were shut down.

How Were People Affected?

Studies show connections between these chemicals and the following cancers:

• Liver

• Kidney

• Breast

• Bladder

• Ovarian

• Prostate

• Cervical

• Lung

• Leukemia

• Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Other conditions include miscarriages, liver disease, birth defects, and neurobehavioral disorders, including Parkinson’s disease.

How Can Victims Obtain Compensation?

Those eligible can claim compensation, health care, and disability benefits. They include those residing at the camp for at least 30 days between August 1, 1953, and December 31, 1987. Claimants will have the burden of proving a connection between their conditions or injuries and the camp’s contaminated water.

Who May File Claims?

The lawsuit could be filed by:

• A veteran, reservist, guardsman, or their legal representative

• Their spouses and ex-spouses (under certain conditions)

• Their biological child (living at the time or in utero) and stepchild

• Civilian contractors (who worked at the camp during the time in question)

• Those spending at least 30 consecutive days at Camp Lejeune within the 34-year period

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates over 900,000 people were possibly exposed to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune.

How Can the ZeroRisk Client Acquisition Program Help Recruit Camp Lejeune Clients?

The ZeroRisk Client Acquisition Program connects law firms and new clients. Obtaining strong cases can be a difficult, time and resource-consuming task. We do this so you won’t have to. The process is a cutting-edge lead generation method resulting in the best quality signed cases available today.

How Do We Obtain Camp Lejeune Cases?

1. We use AI-based Behavioral Intent Targeting to create exclusive Camp LeJeune injury leads from Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and data mining using our proprietary software and strategy. This targeting puts effective advertising in front of those actively tracked online as acting like someone coping with an injury that may have been caused by contaminated water at Camp LeJeune.

2. The Camp Lejeune Advantage-Marines helping Marines!

We have unconventional ways to secure cases.

Once a Marine, always a Marine. Ron Lasorsa, a partner in ZeroRisk Cases® and former Marine, will deliver an unfair advantage for any law firm.

Lasorsa has resources in this tort that NO ONE ELSE IN THE INDUSTRY CAN MATCH.

Some quick facts:

• Ron Lasorsa is a US Naval Academy graduate and a former Marine stationed at Camp Lejeune from 1990-1994. Lasorsa and his family were directly affected by the toxic exposure.

• Ron was the Commanding General’s Aide-de-Camp and had first-hand knowledge of the contaminated water supply during his tenure.

• The contamination continued beyond the years of the new law based on subsequent soil tests. Ron reported the contamination test results up the chain of command.

• Ron is uniquely connected to Marines through his US Naval Academy and USMC service networking that he continues to this day.

• Lasorsa is leveraging this personal experience and his extensive veteran’s social network to expand awareness by word of mouth without violating North Carolina’s restrictions on Attorney advertising.

We are generating Camp Lejeune Leads using a massive viral marketing campaign using Lasorsa’s extensive email list and social and direct connections.

Ron’s background allows us to reach out and locate Marines and family members who had exposure or know of other Marines who had been exposed to the contaminated water while stationed at Camp Lejeune, all without using any broadcast or social media marketing.

In addition, we utilize our network of stay-at-home Military Spouses to conduct social marketing campaigns to connect directly with victims of Camp Lejeune water contamination. Our social media marketing Military Spouses Team reach out to potential Camp Lejeune Water Contamination victims on:

• Facebook

• Instagram

• Pinterest

• LinkedIn

• Twitter

The Marine networking strategy is compelling and without political implications and without breaching the strict North Carolina advertising rules so often violated by lead generation agencies.

Running a viral marketing campaign is a very powerful strategy in obtaining some of the best qualified cases for this campaign.

3. Lasorsa has developed an alternate lead origination strategy using medical diagnosis codes that is significantly more efficient than traditional attorney advertising. As a result, we are more effective in identifying the more than 40 different types of illness associated with exposure to the toxins.

Our proprietary data collection procedure obtains potential clients for your firm. The Plaintiffs we obtain with this methodology are affected by Camp Lejeune’s water supply, treated for the resulting complication, AND want to discuss their case with an attorney. Our proprietary case origination strategy allows us to identify and retain the highest quality cases using IDC10 medical diagnosis and billing codes.

Our medical outreach team will contact each lead, obtain additional information when needed, and inform them of the next steps in the process.

Each Claimant document set reaches you with the intake questionnaire, signed retainer, signed HIPPA, medical records obtained in compliance with HIPPA, medical records review, SF-95, and Claimant follow up.

