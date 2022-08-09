Cocoa Beans Market to Observe Highest Growth of USD 22952.77 million with Growing CAGR of 8.00% by 2029

Global Cocoa Beans Market Key Trends Analysis and Strategic Analysis Industry Trends and Forecast 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global cocoa beans market was valued at USD 12400.67 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 22952.77 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.00% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Cocoa beans are used to make cocoa. It is a highly concentrated powder that is used as a flavouring ingredient in beverages. It is the main ingredient in chocolate and bakery confections. Cocoa powders, chocolate liquor, and blends are product forms of cocoa that are used to flavour various food beans such as syrups, toppings, chocolate milk, prepared cake mixes, pharmaceuticals, and cookies.

Recent developments

• Barry Callebaut has supended the global cocoa bean market's competitive landscape. The company recently launched the first chocolate made entirely from cacao fruit. This factor is expected to boost demand in the global cocoa bean market in the coming years.

• Southeast Asia's demand for cocoa beans has grown by leaps and bounds. However, the region's cocoa farmers are falling short of the product's ever-increasing demand. As a result, the global cocoa bean market is expected to see increased international trade in the coming years.

Cocoa Beans Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing awareness about benefits of cocoa beans

The growing awareness of the health benefits of consuming cocoa-rich beans drives the growth of the cocoa beans market. Cocoa helps reduce hypertension, chronic fatigue syndrome, protection against sunburn, and other health benefits to the human body. Cocoa is also high in polyphenols, which help to protect the body's tissues from oxidative stress and related pathologies like cancer and inflammation. These factors are also driving the expansion of the cocoa beans market.

Growing demand for cocoa based products

Increased demand for chocolate and related beans such as milk chocolate, sweet chocolate, and dark chocolate, as well as aggressive advertising by manufacturers to increase brand recognition, are driving the growth of the cocoa beans market. Improvements in commercial farming techniques are used to produce cocoa, which is expected to increase supply and thus improve growth prospects in the future.

Opportunity

Theobromine, found in cocoa powder, aids in inflammation reduction and protects against severe diseases. Since cocoa contains a high concentration of phytonutrients while being low in fat and sugar, the calories obtained from cocoa powder are rich in beneficial compounds as they are made from agitated, dried, unroasted cacao beans, raw beans are often less processed and healthier. Nonetheless, typical dark chocolate containing at least 70% cacao is a good source of antioxidants and minerals, creating a huge market opportunity.

Restraints

The market's growth is hampered by volatile cocoa prices and limited cocoa production. Cacao beans, such as unsweetened cocoa powder, nibs, and dark chocolate, are high in minerals. Raw cacao goods that have been minimally processed contain less or no added sugar and are higher in antioxidants than those that have been heavily processed, which is impeding market growth.

This cocoa beans market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Market Scope and Global Cocoa Beans Market

Some of the major players operating in the cocoa beans market are:

Cemoi Chocolatier (France)

Republica del Cacao (Ecuador)

Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)

Mars Incorporated (U.S.)

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. (Japan)

Guittard Chocolate Company (U.S.)

Ghirardelli Chocolate Company (U.S.)

Valrhona (France)

Barry Callebaut (Switzerland)

Alpezzi Chocolate (Mexico)

Kerry (Ireland)

Olam Group (Singapore)

Tcho Ventures Inc. (U.S.)

The Hershey Company (U.S.)

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

Blommer Chocolate Company (U.S.)

Foley's Candies LP (Canada)

Puratos (Belgium), Ferrero (Italy)

Global Cocoa Beans Market Scope

The cocoa beans market is segmented on the basis of application, product, type, distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

• Criollo Cocoa Beans

• Forastero Cocoa Beans

• Trinitario Cocoa Beans

• Beauty Beans

Product type

• Cocoa butter

• Cocoa powder

• Cocoa liquor

Application

• Cosmetics

• Confectionery

• Pharmaceuticals

• Functional Food

• Beverages

Distribution channel

• Online

• Offline

The report answers questions such as:

• How much revenue will the Cocoa Beans Market generate by the end of the forecast period?

• Which market segment is expected to have the maximum market share?

• What are the influencing factors and their impact on the Cocoa Beans Market?

• Which regions are currently contributing the maximum share of the overall Cocoa Beans Market?

• What indicators are likely to stimulate the Cocoa Beans Market?

• What are the main strategies of the major players in the Cocoa Beans Market to expand their geographic presence?

• What are the main advances in the Cocoa Beans Market?

• How do regulatory standards affect the Cocoa Beans Market?

Aim to answer the following key questions in this report:

