S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control to Meet August 11, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

August 9, 2022



COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control will meet at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The board will meet in Room #3420 of 2600 Bull Street, Columbia.

The proceedings will be open and available to the public via Livestream available here.

The agenda is available here.

###

scdhec.gov/board

If you have a comment or question for the Board, please email boardclerk@dhec.sc.gov or write to the Board at DHEC, 2600 Bull Street, Columbia, SC 29201.