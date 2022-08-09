Submit Release
S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control to Meet August 11, 2022

August 9, 2022


COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control will meet at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The board will meet in Room #3420 of 2600 Bull Street, Columbia.

The proceedings will be open and available to the public via Livestream available here.

The agenda is available here.

If you have a comment or question for the Board, please email boardclerk@dhec.sc.gov or write to the Board at DHEC, 2600 Bull Street, Columbia, SC 29201.

