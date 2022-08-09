S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control to Meet August 11, 2022
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
August 9, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control will meet at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The board will meet in Room #3420 of 2600 Bull Street, Columbia.
The proceedings will be open and available to the public via Livestream available here.
The agenda is available here.
###
scdhec.gov/board
If you have a comment or question for the Board, please email boardclerk@dhec.sc.gov or write to the Board at DHEC, 2600 Bull Street, Columbia, SC 29201.