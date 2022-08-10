Clermont, Florida, OpenGov Implement Online Procurement Management System
FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to improve the vendor experience, leaders from the City of Clermont, FL, partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, for an online procurement management system.
The City, located west of Orlando, is known as the Choice of Champions® thanks to international fame as an ideal training ground for elite athletes. City officials, with a goal to increase solicitation response rates, reached out to OpenGov after learning the tech leader had conducted demonstrations in neighboring communities. They liked what they saw in OpenGov Procurement and ultimately decided to invest in the software.
With OpenGov Procurement, the City will provide suppliers a step-by-step questionnaire-style submission portal that is quick and easy to use. Vendors will be able to receive alerts and notifications and will be able to track where solicitations are in the process. Thanks to higher customer satisfaction, the City will likely receive more submissions—up to 4 times more—and develop a more sustainable vendor network.
The City of Clermont joins more than 1,100 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. On a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,100 agencies across the U.S. Built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, and citizen services needs of the public sector, the OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative, digitizes mission-critical processes, and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders.
Steph Beer, Senior Director of Communications
OpenGov
email us here