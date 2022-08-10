Klevu’s Leading AI Powered Product Discovery Platform Has Achieved MACH Alliance Certification
Klevu has joined the MACH Alliance as the only member to provide AI-powered product discovery tech that utilizes machine learning and has NLP capabilities.
Becoming MACH certified verifies our API-first ethos, and we will continue to experiment within linguistics and machine learning to find more ways our technology can help merchants and shoppers alike.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES , August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Klevu, the global leader in artificial intelligence-powered product discovery technology for digital commerce, has earned MACH Alliance certification and is now an official technology member. The MACH (Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless) Alliance is a vendor neutral global collective of people and member companies that advocate for open and best-of-breed enterprise technology ecosystems. By achieving this recognition, Klevu has demonstrated commitment to future-proofing its enterprise technology and providing its clients with a certified headless front-end solution.
— Niraj Aswani, CTO and Co-Founder, Klevu
Shoppers now interact with retailers through various touch points including brick-and-mortar stores, app-based shops, and various online platforms. As technology continues to advance and consumer behavior shifts, merchants need to be able to provide a seamless omnichannel shopping experience. This includes having a consistently excellent product discovery experience through any interface.
Klevu’s new SDK allows for a simplified connection from inventory management, and product information, to front-end virtual storefronts. Using Klevu’s headless capabilities, retailers can now seamlessly incorporate Klevu’s advanced search and merchandising solutions on mobile apps, ecommerce websites, and in-store kiosks. Additionally, they can easily add new touch points as they come to market.
“Nilay Oza and I founded Klevu with a mission to provide ecommerce retailers with an AI-powered product discovery solution that is accessible to all. Becoming MACH certified verifies our API-first ethos, and we will continue to experiment within linguistics and machine learning to find more ways our technology can help merchants and shoppers alike,” said Niraj Aswani, CTO and Co-Founder, Klevu. “Product discovery is a critical part of a digital commerce funnel. Merchants that pick Klevu as their product discovery solution are able to increase average order values, increase margins, and improve conversion rates.”
Members of the MACH Alliance must embrace the MACH philosophies and principles and be microservices-based, API-first, cloud native, and headless technology solutions. The MACH Alliance’s seal of certification ensures enterprises are selecting best-in-class microservice providers that can deliver future-proof technology.
“We are excited to expand our community and welcome Klevu as a MACH Alliance member. Klevu has clearly demonstrated unwavering belief in the MACH philosophies and adherence to our technology standards,” Casper Rasmussen, President, MACH Alliance. “Thousands of ecommerce retailers rely on Klevu’s Product Discovery Platform, which makes Klevu a great addition to the MACH Alliance.”
Klevu is a headless ecommerce microservice provider that replaces the on-site search, automates category merchandising, and product recommendations banners. Klevu offers full coverage APIs, easy frontend and backend connectors, and now a SDK for building fully custom ecommerce experiences. Klevu is the only MACH-aligned product discovery solution that uses advanced natural language processing (NLP) and product ranking algorithms that allows retailers to generate 37% more revenue per web session and ensures a unified customer experience for shoppers.
About Klevu
Millions of shoppers use Klevu to discover products on their favorite ecommerce sites. Klevu's proprietary technology increases conversion, reduces bounce rates and drives loyalty for more than 3,000 leading global brands, including Puma, Fred Perry, Paul Smith, Avon, Stussy, Pfaltzgraff, and Native. Klevu is an AI Search and Discovery Platform that leverages AI, Natural Language Processing, and User Behavior Analytics to elevate the search experience, and automatically re-merchandise category listing pages and product recommendations. Retailers that use Klevu's full Product Discovery Platform provide unparalleled customer experience and achieve 37% more revenue per web session than those that don't.
Founded in Finland in 2013, Klevu has offices located in the UK, the US, India, Finland, Australia, and Sweden. The end-to-end discovery and search solution is easy to configure, optimize, and maintain, and can be integrated with major ecommerce platforms in as little as a few hours. For total creative control and headless ecommerce technologies, robust APIs and SDKs are available. For more information, please visit schedule a demo at klevu.com.
About the MACH Alliance
The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(6)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members, or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantages of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.
The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at machalliance.org, read here about MACH certification and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Ryan Felkel
Klevu
email us here