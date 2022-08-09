Thoracic Drainage Devices Market Demand, Dynamics, Segmentation, Trends, Share, Revenue and Forecast to 2029

Thoracic Drainage Devices Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period to 2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thoracic Drainage Devices Market are basically the medical devices used to drain fluids, air, and solid particles from the pleural space or mediastinum of the chest. They are typically made of clear plastic such as soft silicone or PVC and are used in a variety of applications including thoracic surgery and pulmonology, infectious diseases, general intensive care and emergency medicine, cardiac surgery , oncology and pain management and military medicine.

Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the thoracic drainage devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period. “Thoracic Surgery and Pulmonology” accounts for the largest application segment in the chest drainage device market during the forecast period.

Thoracic Drainage Devices Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in occurrences of various diseases

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity are the most important factors driving the growth of this market. In addition to this, increasing demand for early diagnosis and treatment of diseases is also expected to drive the overall market growth.

Moreover, the government’s favorable reimbursement policies and growing burden of spontaneous pneumothorax are also expected to fuel the growth of the market. Rising preferences for minimally invasive procedures and reduction in healthcare costs of minimally invasive procedure over normal surgical procedure are also expected to dampen the market growth. Moreover, the increase in the burden of spontaneous pneumothorax also dampens the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Opportunities

Furthermore, introduction of new and advanced technologies by market players provides profitable opportunities for market players during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Moreover, favorable government reimbursement policies will further increase the rate growth of the chest drainage device market in the future. .

Scope of the Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market

The Thoracic drainage devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, end use, and application. The growth among these segments will help you analyze weak growth segments in the industries and provide users with valuable market insight and market insights to help them make strategic decisions to identify major applications of the market.

type of product

Thoracic drainage system

Trocar drain

Unsecured needle

Safety needle

Pleural drainage catheter

Chest drainage kit

On the basis of product type, the Thoracic drainage devices market is segmented into chest drainage system, trocar drain, unsafe needle, safe needle, pleural drainage catheter and chest drainage kit.

End use

Ambulance services

Hospitals and specialized clinics

Urgent Care

Ambulatory surgery centers

Military surgeons

On the basis of end use, the Thoracic drainage devices market is segmented into ambulance services, hospitals and specialty clinics, emergency care, ambulatory surgery centers and military surgeons. Hospitals and specialty clinics are expected to dominate the end-use segment owing to the increasing use of these devices in the hospital setting.

Application

Thoracic Surgery and Pulmonology

Heart surgery

General intensive care and emergency medicine

Infectious disease

Oncology and pain management

military medicine

Based on application level, the thoracic drainage devices market is segmented into thoracic surgery and pulmonology, cardiac surgery, general intensive care and emergency medicine, infectious diseases , oncology and pain management, and military medicine. Thoracic surgery and pulmonology are expected to show significant growth within the application segment due to the increasing prevalence of these disorders.

Thoracic Drainage Devices Market Regional Analysis/Overviews

The Thoracic Drainage Devices market is analyzed and market size information and trends are provided by country, product type, end use and application as listed above. The countries covered in the Chest Drainage Devices market report are USA, Canada & Mexico North America, Germany, France, UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as part Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and the rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the thoracic drainage devices market due to high standards of healthcare infrastructure, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, higher healthcare expenditures as well as easy availability of sophisticated technologies in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to increasing geriatric population, growing healthcare sector and increasing number of procedures surgeries in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and regulatory changes in the national market that impact current and future market trends. Data points such as upstream and downstream value chain analysis, technical trends and bearer five forces analysis, case studies are some of the indicators used to forecast the market scenario for each country. In addition, the presence and availability of global brands and the challenges they face due to significant or rare competition from local and national brands, the impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing a forecast analysis of national data.

Competitive Landscape and Thoracic Drainage Devices Market Share Analysis

Thoracic Drainage Devices market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, research and development investment, new market initiatives, global presence, locations and production facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product breadth and breadth, application dominance. The data points above provided are only related to the focus of the companies in the Chest Drainage Devices market.

Some of the major players operating in the thoracic drainage devices market are Teleflex Incorporated., Vygon, ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Cook, BD., Getinge AB, Utah Medical Products, Inc., Smiths Group PLC, Sinapi Biomedical, Medela AG, Rocket Medical plc., Sterimed Group, Cardinal Health., B. Braun Melsungen AG, BioMed Devices, EUROSETS and Angiplast, among others.

