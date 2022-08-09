New Haven Barracks/ *Update* Missing Person Located

Update​

Bettis was located safely.

_________________________

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5002482

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: VSP New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388- 4919

DATE/TIME: 08/08/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bristol, VT

INCIDENT: Missing Person – Welfare Check

NAME: Chris Bettis

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hancock, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





State Police are attempting to check the welfare of Chris Bettis, age 46, of Hancock, VT. Bettis was reported missing from Andrew Johnson Dr., Bristol, VT on 08/08/22. The disappearance is not considered suspicious at this time, but there are concerns for Bettis's welfare. Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police- New Haven Barracks. https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit