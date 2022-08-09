New Haven Barracks/ *Update* Missing Person Located
Update
Bettis was located safely.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5002482
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: VSP New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388- 4919
DATE/TIME: 08/08/22
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bristol, VT
INCIDENT: Missing Person – Welfare Check
NAME: Chris Bettis
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hancock, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
State Police are attempting to check the welfare of Chris Bettis, age 46, of Hancock, VT. Bettis was reported missing from Andrew Johnson Dr., Bristol, VT on 08/08/22. The disappearance is not considered suspicious at this time, but there are concerns for Bettis's welfare. Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police- New Haven Barracks. https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit