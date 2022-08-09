DISPARTI LAW GROUP KICKS OFF FIRST PROJECT BACKPACK TO HELP LOCAL STUDENTS IN NEED

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disparti Law Group is prepared to deliver 2,500 stuffed backpacks to local students as they prepare to start the new school year. The firm is thrilled to help students in the Chicago community by providing some of the essential tools to learn, grow, and strive for excellence!

“I believe students can reach any goal they set for themselves if they have the tools they need to succeed,” said Attorney Larry Disparti, Owner Disparti Law Group. “However, far too many Chicago area students simply don’t have those basic tools. That’s why I’m thrilled to provide backpacks filled with school supplies to as many students as I can.”

WHY PROJECT BACKPACK?

Unfortunately, thousands of Chicago area school children go without backpacks and the essential supplies they need to succeed in school. Larry Disparti recognizes how this can be a barrier to a student’s learning. That’s why he’s setting out on a mission to get backpacks and school supplies into the hands of children in Chicago.

With the help and support of generous volunteers ready to deliver 2,500 backpacks to students, this first ever Project Backpack is primed for success.

DETAILS

• What: The first annual Project Backpack

• When: Saturday, August 13th, 2022

• Time: 11am-1pm

• Where: Armour Square Park, 3309 S Shiels Ave, Chicago, IL 60616

• Who: Chicago students ages 5 thru 12.

IMPORTANT

• Limit one backpack per child

• Must be present to receive a backpack



