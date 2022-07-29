Community Bike Ride in Garfield Park with Disparti Law

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us Saturday, July 30th for a community slow roll through Garfield Park! We'll be rolling out at 11 am from the Golden Dome of the Garfield Park Field House for a casual ride, followed by a fish fry and some summertime fun! Bring your bikes for the ride and your chair for the party! This event is organized in partnership with Garfield Park Community Council, Garfield Park Advisory Council, and The Disparti Law Group. Garfield Park's own Out of the Past Records is providing music to keep us all moving.

“I’m thrilled to give back to the community and play a role in what will be a great event,” said Attorney Larry Disparti, Owner and Founder, The Disparti Law Group. “I look forward to seeing so many in the Chicago community come out and have a great time.”

Bring your bike early for free safety checks from Working Bikes staff and volunteers, and drop us a line at cycleofpower@workingbikes.org if you're interested in learning how to fix a flat tire that morning. Garfield Park is always beautiful, but it's even more beautiful by bicycle-- let's keep it rolling, Garfield Park!



The Disparti Law Group is one of the most successful law firms serving the greater Chicago and Tampa areas. As the leader in Injury, Disability, Workers’ Comp, and Employment Law, with more than $1 Billion in recoveries, The Disparti Law Group has been named One of the Most Influential Law Firms in America by Trial Lawyer Magazine.