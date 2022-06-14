DISPARTI LAW SUES UNIVERSITY PARK, VILLAGE MANAGER AND OFFICIALS FOR SEXUAL HARASSMENT

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Disparti Law Group has filed suit against University Park, the Village Manager, and village officials on behalf of the secretary to the village manager for subjecting her to an “onslaught” of sex-based harassment. (Case #21-05021)

Uskeisha Kitching filed suit on June 6 in Cook County Circuit Court, against the village and University Park Village Manager Ernestine B. Beck-Fulgham. Ms. Kitching said she was the subject of harassing conduct from village officials including, flirtatious and suggestive behavior from the University Park mayor who she perceived to be propositioning her and intimating that he would give her workplace benefits in exchange for her succumbing to his advances.

Ms. Kitching also was a victim of humiliating comments about her body and physical appearance by Beck-Fulgham who also insinuated that she was sleeping with administrative officials.

Lead Attorney Cass T. Casper of Disparti Law Group said, “This type of behavior is deplorable, and it cannot go unpunished. No one should have to suffer in a workplace environment like this and we will not stop fighting until Ms. Kitching receives the justice she deserves.”

“Sex-based harassment is intolerable in any workplace, but when our public officials are the ones harassing others, we all lose trust in the institutions we depend on, said Disparti Law Group Owner & Founder, Attorney Larry Disparti. Adding, “We believe everyone is entitled to feel safe at work. That’s why we will stand up and fight for anyone who is a victim of workplace harassment no matter where it takes place.”

The official complaint filed by Cass Casper and Disparti Law Group, which can be found here, lists several egregious and humiliating acts that Ms. Kitching was subjected to.

