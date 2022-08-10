Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) CPAs and Advisors Hires New Director of Recruiting

Welcome Desiree Lyon, CRI Director of Recruiting

Desiree Lyon Joins the Top 25 Nationally Ranked Firm

The current talent market is more challenging than ever, and to compete in it, firms need to be agile, thorough, and assertive with their strategies while remaining authentic to their firm values.” — Sandi Guy, CRI Partner of Human Capital

ENTERPRISE, AL, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram CPAs and Advisors (CRI), a Top 25 nationally ranked CPA and advisory firm, announced this week that Desiree Lyon recently joined their Human Capital team to serve as the firm’s Director of Recruiting.

Desiree brings 12 years of experience to her new role at CRI, including over five years of experience in human resources and recruiting in the public accounting space. Her time spent in public accounting recruiting has explicitly focused on building an HR/recruiting team from the ground up, creating talent acquisition strategies, supporting mergers and acquisition transitions, employee relations, and overseeing performance management and benefits processes for the firm.

“We are thrilled to have Desiree join the CRI team, “commented CRI Partner of Human Capital, Sandi Guy. “The current talent market is more challenging and complex than ever, and to compete in it, firms need to be agile, thorough, and assertive with their strategies while remaining authentic to their firm values. Desiree’s knowledge of our industry and extensive talent recruitment experience will be a key to CRI’s success.”

At CRI, Desiree will serve the firm under the direction of Human Capital Partner Sandi Guy and oversee all things talent acquisition, including improving recruiting processes, developing proactive recruiting strategies, and mentoring office-level recruiting teams. Desiree will also lead the team in identifying resources to source and attract high-level talent and use her relationship-building skills to assist leadership with employee solutions and their specific recruiting needs.

Desiree received her bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University, and her master’s in Human Resource Leadership from Waynesburg University.

To learn more about CRI and job opportunities ranging from staff level to experienced professional, please visit CRIcpa.com/careers.