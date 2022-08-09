Introducing Josh Thomas as RBO's New Controller
Talented controller brings steady financial leadership and reliable project management to RBO.SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RBO is pleased to announce the addition of Josh Thomas as their new Controller.
With significant experience in accounting and finance, Josh brings a wealth of knowledge to RBO and will be instrumental in contributing to the overall strategy of the company, leading his team, and preparing RBO for continued growth. Before RBO, Josh was a Financial Controller in the private equity and publicly traded arenas. Josh is responsible for all aspects of accounting, finance, and reporting.
“Financial analysis is critical to our success as a company, and Josh will be instrumental in helping us understand where we can improve,” said CEO, Cathy Armstrong. “He is always looking for new opportunities to save money and increase efficiency, and his attention to detail is second to none.”
“I’m excited to be starting at RBO,” says Josh. “The company is doing very well, and I feel I can contribute to its continued success. I look forward to working with the team and accomplishing great things.”
RBO helps brands become leaders in their industries through a mix of solutions that include creative services, brand controls, brand fulfillment, and metrics. These four pillars are the foundation of RBO’s holistic approach to elevating brand identities and relieving the burden faced by today’s busy marketing professionals. Through a mix of technology, devoted customer service, and efficient processes and workflow, RBO executes the entire supply chain with offerings covering concept, sourcing, online ordering, printing, warehousing, and distribution, ensuring efficient fulfillment for any project, no matter how complex. This has made RBO the preferred brand printing and promotions partner for over 500 clients in multiple industries across the country.
