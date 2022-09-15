RBO Welcomes Robert Will, Their New Vice President of Operations
Seasoned logistics director brings years of expertise in warehouse and fulfillment management to RBO
The experience Rob brings RBO in large warehouse operations, from safety to strategy to efficiency with processes, is the perfect fit as we continue to focus on best-in-class service for our clients.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RBO is pleased to introduce Robert Will to their team as Vice President, Operations.
Robert joins RBO with over 20 years of enterprise-level experience in all areas of warehouse operations. His focus will be on providing efficiencies and strategy to RBO’s warehouse and distribution functions. Rob previously served as the Executive leader in large-scale distribution, fulfillment, and manufacturing environments. He has a strong background in quality management systems and leveraging technology to improve output. He is responsible for managing all aspects of the warehouses, fulfillment, and distribution services with a core focus on process improvements and the implementation of RBO’s new ERP, NetSuite.
“We are thrilled to have Rob Will join us as Vice President, Operations,” said CEO Cathy Armstrong. “The experience he brings RBO from his previous positions in large warehouse operations, from safety to strategy to efficiency with processes, is the perfect fit as we continue to focus on best-in-class service for our clients.”
“Joining RBO is a fantastic opportunity,” says Rob. “The company is succeeding on many levels, it’s a great environment. My experience and abilities will benefit RBO and our clients.”
To learn more about the new RBO, explore RBO BrandSync in detail, or contact the team, visit rboinc.com.
RBO helps brands become leaders in their industries through a mix of solutions that include creative services, brand controls, brand fulfillment, and metrics. These four pillars are the foundation of RBO’s holistic approach to elevating brand identities and relieving the burden faced by today’s busy marketing professionals. Through a mix of technology, devoted customer service, and efficient processes and workflow, RBO executes the entire supply chain with offerings covering concept, sourcing, online ordering, printing, warehousing, and distribution, ensuring efficient fulfillment for any project, no matter how complex. This has made RBO the preferred brand printing and promotions partner for over 500 clients in multiple industries across the country.
