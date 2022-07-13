Kim Brown Joins RBO as Vice President, Account Management
Knowledgable client services leader brings her support leadership to RBO.MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RBO announced today that Kim Brown has joined the company as Vice President, Account Management.
Kim brings over 20 years of customer service and account management experience to RBO, having previously served as Director of Account Management and Director of Mailing Operations in the print marketing industry. She has a successful track record of helping organizations improve client satisfaction.
In her new role, Kim will be responsible for overseeing all customer service and account management operations. She will be based out of RBO's St. Louis office and report directly to CEO, Cathy Armstrong.
"We are excited to have Kim join our team," said Mrs. Armstrong. "Her ability to communicate effectively with clients and colleagues at various levels within the organization will make her an invaluable team member to help grow our business."
Kim said, "I'm thrilled to be joining RBO. I look forward to helping support and strengthen our team, and further enhance our client relationships."
To learn more about the new RBO, explore RBO BrandSync in detail, or contact the team, visit rboinc.com.
RBO helps brands become leaders in their industries through a mix of solutions that include creative services, brand controls, brand fulfillment, and metrics. These four pillars are the foundation of RBO’s holistic approach to elevating brand identities and relieving the burden faced by today’s busy marketing professionals. Through a mix of technology, devoted customer service, and efficient processes and workflow, RBO executes on the entire supply chain with offerings covering concept, sourcing, online ordering, printing, warehousing, and distribution, ensuring efficient fulfillment for any project, no matter how complex. This has made RBO the preferred brand printing and promotions partner for over 500 clients in multiple industries across the country.
