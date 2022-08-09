Health Bureau announces the regular testing arrangements for target worker populations

MACAU, August 9 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre indicates that, the regular testing on target worker populations (i.e. population groups at increased risk of contracting COVID-19 at work) will help to detect infected persons at an earlier stage for early identification, early isolation and minimizing risk of community transmission; the Health Bureau announces relevant arrangements as follows:

The regular testing starts from 8 August, with a transitional period of one week; the target worker populations may start their regular testing on any day of this week (from 8 to 14 August).

Target worker populations

For detailed information, please visit the Special Webpage against Epidemics of the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, and choose “Guideline on Regular COVID-19 Testing for Target Worker Populations” (https://www.ssm.gov.mo/docs2/file/pv/vyteNxs89cAjbRguSgc2w/ch) under “COVID-19 Vaccination and Nucleic Acid Testing for Staff” in the column “Prevention Guidelines”.

Implementation monitored by supervisory entities

The regular testing shall be executed by relevant individuals and public/private entities under the supervision of their supervisory entities. The supervisory entities shall oversee that the target worker populations’ departments, organizations or enterprises have taken proper means to ensure such personnel’s compliance with the regular testing requirement. If persons in the target worker populations fail to undergo regular testing as required, specific management methods shall be decided by the supervisory entities and the companies after coordination, e.g. suspension of work, suspension of work in contact with the public.

The target worker populations’ supervisory entities should submit the list of such personnel in advance in order to schedule a booking through the following link: https://app.ssm.gov.mo/bcprnabook (this link can book NATs either at the expense of the government or at the expense of the enterprises).

Test results of NATs at the expense of the government cannot be used for border-crossing purpose, where test results of NATs at the expense of enterprises can be used for border-crossing purpose. Presentation of the screenshot of the appointment is required upon entering the sampling station.