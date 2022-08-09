Wages of construction workers and prices of construction materials for the 2nd quarter of 2022

MACAU, August 9 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the average daily wage of construction workers increased by 1.0% quarter-to-quarter to MOP795 in the second quarter of 2022. The average daily wages of local workers (MOP976) and non-resident workers (MOP719) went up by 0.8% and 0.5% respectively.

In terms of main occupations, the average daily wages of air-conditioning mechanics (MOP973), welders (MOP850) and electricians & electrical workers (MOP863) rose by 8.0%, 3.3% and 2.3% respectively quarter-to-quarter, while the wages of bricklayers & plasterers (MOP755), concrete formwork carpenters (MOP746) and structural iron erectors (MOP766) fell by 2.8%, 2.1% and 1.6% respectively.

After discounting the effect of inflation, the real wage index of construction workers (96.2) in the second quarter of 2022 rose by 0.4% quarter-to-quarter, with that of local construction workers (96.5) decreasing by 1.2%.

As regards construction materials, average price of spiral & round reinforcing steel bars (MOP6,723 per tonne) in the second quarter of 2022 increased by 1.2% quarter-to-quarter, while that of concrete (MOP1,090 per cubic metre) decreased by 0.4%. The price index of construction materials for residential buildings rose by 1.5% quarter-to-quarter to 126.8; the price indices of emulsion paint, equipment and pipes grew by 8.9%, 4.1% and 2.2% respectively, whereas the price index of ceramic sanitary ware dropped by 1.4%.