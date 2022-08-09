Protection Relay Market to See Growth at a CAGR of 7.79% By 2029 | Top Players: Littelfuse, Woodward, Eaton, Siemens

Protection Relay Market Emerging Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Overview and Forecast by 2029 | Top Players: Littelfuse, Woodward, Eaton, Siemens

Data Bridge Market Research analyses the protection relay market will exhibit a CAGR of 7.79% for the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is likely to reach the USD 8.09 billion by 2029.

Protective relays are mechanical or digital systems that are used in electrical circuits to prevent motor, generator, and transformer failures. It takes current, voltage, resistance, and temperature as inputs, compares them to set points, and generates outputs like as indicator lights, control warnings, and alarms. It also serves as a fault sensing device, sending a tripping instruction to the circuit breaker and preventing harm to other equipment or devices in the circuit.

The upsurge in the adoption rate of IEC 61850 standard for substation automation will act as a key element driving market expansion. The protection relay market is also being driven by factors such as rapid urbanization and industrialization and an increase in technological development. In addition to this, growing awareness regarding the safety in power industry and rise in renewable capacity additions will expand the protection relay market. Furthermore, growing demand for product from various end-use industries and the rise in requirement for electricity will act as major factors influencing the growth of protection relay market. Another significant factor that will cushion the protection relay market's growth rate is the rising utilization of protection relay in power transmission and distribution network systems. Also, replacement of old electromechanical and static relays with new numeric relays will further propel the market's growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Competitor Analysis:

The global Protection Relay market report gives information about key market players.

Key players revenues in global Protection Relay market, (US$ Mn)

Major company’s revenues share in global Protection Relay market, (%)

The report delivers trends, barriers, as well as challenges that could affect the development of the global Protection Relay market.

Leading players of Protection Relay Market include:

Basler Electric Company, Littelfuse, Inc., Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, Woodward, Inc., LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED, Eaton, Siemens, Schneider Electric, ABB, General Electric Company, Rockwell Automation, Inc., SOLCON., TERASAKI ELECTRIC CO.,LTD, ZIV, ERLPhase Power Technologies Ltd., Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NR Electric Co., Ltd., Hitachi Energy Ltd., SEG ELECTRONICS GMBH, WEG, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., and TE Connectivity, among others.

Global Protection Relay Market Scope and Market Size

The protection relay market is segmented on the basis of voltage ranges, protection mechanism, end- users, application and type. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.

On the basis of voltage range, the protection relay market is segmented into high voltage, medium voltage, and low voltage.

Based on protection mechanism, the protection relay market is segmented into feeder protection, motor protection, transmission line, generator protection, busbar protection, capacitor bank, and breaker.

End- user segment of the protection relay market is segmented into utilities, industrial, commercial and institutional, renewable, marine, oil and gas, food and beverages, automotive and others.

Application segment of the protection relay market is segmented into line protection, generator protection, transformer protection and others.

Protection relay market on the basis of type is segmented into electromagnetics relays, solid- state relays, microprocessor relays and other.

Protection Relay Market Study Objectives

**To analyse and research the global Protection Relay market status and future forecast, involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast

**To present the key Instant Protection Relay Players, production, revenue, market share, and recent development

**To split the breakdown data by regions, product type, manufacturers and distribution channel

**To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks

**To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

**To analyze competitive landscape such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

Regional analysis includes:

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• Italy

• France

• BENELUX

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest of APAC

Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• U.A.E.

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

Asia-Pacific dominates the protection relay market and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance due to the rising number of population and significant rise in investments for the expansion and modernization of power grids in this region. North America and Europe are expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to the development of smart power grids and rising penetration in this region.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the expected revenue growth of the Protection Relay Market?

What key factors are expected to drive revenue growth of the market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and challenges the market will face in the coming years?

Which segment and region are expected to account for largest share in the market in the forecast period?

Which companies are operating in the Protection Relay Market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

