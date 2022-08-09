Rabid Fox Confirmed in Lexington County; Three People Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 26, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a fox found near Peach Tree Rock Road between Jules Road and Peachtree Rock Heritage Preserve in Lexington, SC has tested positive for rabies. Three people were exposed and have been referred to their healthcare providers.

The fox was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on July 23, 2022, and was confirmed to have rabies on July 24, 2022.

“Keeping your pets up to date on their rabies vaccination is the easiest way to protect you and your family from this deadly virus,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. “Any mammal has the ability to carry and transmit the disease to people or pets. Therefore, give wild and stray animals plenty of space. In South Carolina, rabies is most often found in wildlife such as raccoons, skunks, foxes, and bats, but pets are just as susceptible to the virus. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it. Contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control officer, or a wildlife rehabilitator. An exposure is defined as direct contact (such as through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth) with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected animal."

If you believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this fox or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC's Environmental Affairs Columbia office at (803) 896-0620 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).



This fox is the third animal in Lexington County to test positive for rabies in 2022. There have been 45 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year. In 2021, seven of the 101 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Lexington County.

Contact information for local Environmental Affairs offices is available at www.scdhec.gov/EAoffices. For more information on rabies visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies or www.cdc.gov/rabies.

