Carbon Nanotubes Market to Observe Highest Growth of USD 2852.14 Billion with Growing CAGR of 15.9% by 2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Carbon Nanotubes market was valued at USD 876.00 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2852.14 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario. Carbon nanotubes are carbon molecules that are arranged in a tube-like configuration. These nanotubes offer superior properties that make them stronger than steel while also reducing their weight. These molecules are rolled up into single-walled or multi-walled cylinders, resulting in unpredictable properties.

This carbon nanotubes market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the carbon nanotubes market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market Includes:

LG Chem (South Korea), Cabot Corporation (U.S.), Showa Denko K.K. (Japan), Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Dupont (U.S.), SOLVAY (Belgium), DAIKIN (Japan), Freudenberg SE (Germany), Carbon Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), OCSiAl (Luxembourg), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Nanoshel LLC (U.S.), Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. (UK), Nanothinx S.A. (Greece), XinNano Materials, Inc. (China), Continental Carbon Nanotechnologies, Inc. (US.), KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL (South Korea), Raymor Industries Inc. (Canada), and CHASM (U.S.)

Key Market Segments:

The carbon nanotubes market is segmented on the basis of method, type, technology, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Method

Chemical Vapor Deposition

Catalytic Chemical Vapor Deposition (CCVD)

High-Pressure Carbon Monoxide Reaction

Others

On the basis of method, the carbon nanotubes market is segmented into chemical vapor deposition, catalytic chemical vapor deposition (CCVD), high-pressure carbon monoxide reaction and others.

Type

Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (SWCNT)

Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNT)

On the basis of type, the carbon nanotubes market is segmented into single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNT) and multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNT).

Technology

Arc Discharge

Laser Ablation

CVD

Catalytic CVD

High Pressure Carbon Monoxide

CoMoCAT

Floating Catalyst

Others

On the basis of technology, the carbon nanotubes market is segmented into arc discharge, laser ablation, CVD, catalytic CVD, high pressure carbon monoxide, CoMoCAT, floating catalyst and others.

Application

Structural Polymer Composites

Conductive Polymer Composites

Conductive Adhesives

Fire Retardant Plastics

Metal Matrix Composites

Li-ion Battery Electrodes

Others

Based on application, the carbon nanotubes market is segmented into structural polymer composites, conductive polymer composites, conductive adhesives, fire retardant plastics, metal matrix composites, li-ion battery electrodes and others.

End User

Aerospace and Defense

Chemicals and Polymers

Electronics and Semiconductors

Advanced Materials

Batteries and Capacitors

Medical

Energy

Others

The end user segment for carbon nanotubes market is segmented into aerospace and defense, chemicals and polymers, electronics and semiconductors, advanced materials, batteries and capacitors, medical, energy and others.

Carbon Nanotubes Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The carbon nanotubes market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, method, type, technology, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the carbon nanotubes market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific leads the carbon nanotubes market because of the rapid industrialization and rising polymer industry in emerging countries such as China and India within this particular region.

COVID-19 Impact on Carbon Nanotubes Market

The recent outbreak of coronavirus had a negative impact on the carbon nanotubes market. The pandemic has had a severe impact on the world economy, resulting in a reduction in global GDP and a shift in consumer purchasing patterns. Due to a reduction in labor and limits on manufacturing operations, the worldwide automotive supply chain was disrupted, resulting in a shortage of essential automotive components. Furthermore, during the predicted period, uncertainty about economic conditions led to a drop in consumer confidence, hurting consumer spending. Vehicle sales are likely to fall during the projection period as a result of this. The global demand for electronic goods is following a similar pattern, affecting the semiconductor sector. The commissioning of new renewable electricity projects, wind mills and tidal energy farms, biofuel facilities, and renewable heat investments may be delayed due to financial volatility in leading economies. Furthermore, the renewable energy sector in most countries is heavily reliant on imports, particularly from China. Due to COVID-19, China, the pandemic's known source, has been the hardest hit in terms of material supply and transportation. During the projected period, the aforementioned factors are expected to have an impact on the global carbon nanotubes market growth.

Recent Development

In August 2020, ChemSpec North America signed a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Nanocyl SA of Belgium to promote and distribute Nanocyl's multiwall carbon nanotube ("MWCNT") products. ChemSpec will target the industrial manufacturing markets in both the United States and Canada. ChemSpec will concentrate its efforts on expanding the use of MWCNT in thermoplastic and elastomer compounding.

In March 2021, Cabot Corporation announced the debut of ENERMAXTM 6, a new product in its carbon segment. It has shown to be the most conductive multi-walled CNT product in the company's portfolio due to attributes such as high aspect ratio. This product series is expected to improve battery performance at lower loadings, allowing batteries to have a higher energy density.

Carbon nanotubes Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

High Demand Across End Users

The growing need for lightweight, low-carbon automobiles has significantly impacted the market for carbon nanotubes. In line with this, the high expansion of end-use industries such as electrical and electronics and automotive and increased product demand from application industries such as plastics, electronics, and energy storage are all contributing to the market's growth over the projection period.

Additionally, the rising polymer production on account of rising application scope of the construction and automotive industries are also positively impacting the growth of the carbon nanotubes market. The major factor accountable for the growth of the market is the growing use in electronic and storage devices. Additionally, the rising composite application in defense and automotive industry is projected to bolster the growth of the market.

Opportunities

Surging Technological Advancements and Initiatives

Furthermore, rapid technological advancements and decreasing production cost, extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the growing government initiatives towards wind energy generation will further expand the future growth of the carbon nanotubes market.

Restraints/Challenges

Environmental, Health and Cost Issues

However, the rising environmental concern, as well as health and safety issues and producing high purity carbon nanotubes leading to increasing product cost, may act as key restraint towards carbon nanotubes market growth rate in the forecast period.

Regulatory Policies And Overhaul Services

The strict and time-consuming regulatory policies and overhaul services have the potential to challenge the growth of the carbon nanotubes market in the above mentioned forecast period.

