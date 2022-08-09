Plant-Based Egg Market to Portray USD 6,388.77 million, with Growing CAGR of 77.6% During Forecast Period 2028

Global Plant-Based Egg Market: Latest Innovation, Regional Revenue Analysis, Growth Factor, CAGR Status, Opportunities and Challenges, and Forecast 2028

The Plant-Based Egg market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 77.6% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 6,388.77 million by 2028. Rising demand for plant-based and vegan food products coupled with an increase in awareness regarding the health benefits of plant-based eggs is expected to acts as a driver for the plant-based egg market growth.

The plant-based egg is an alternative to conventional eggs. They are not produced from hens but instead are produced by plant-based raw materials such as algae, legumes, cereals, and others. The plant-based eggs replicate the functionality of conventional eggs. They are being used as an alternative to conventional egg breakfast items such as omelets, scrambled eggs, and others. Moreover, they can also be used in homemade bakery items such as cakes and muffins. They serve the purpose of stabilization, gelation, emulsification, and others. Plant-based eggs offer various health benefits such as are cholesterol-free, allergen-free, and hence, are opted by the consumers suffering from health issues related to cholesterol or who suffer from egg allergy. Additionally, plant-based eggs offer high food safety as they are made from plant-based raw material and thus reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Moreover, they are environmentally sustainable.

For instance,

• In October 2021, EVO Foods launched its plant-based liquid egg from legumes. The company also planned to launch its plant-based egg products in the U.S. by the end of 2020. The launch has helped the company to increase its customer base

• In June 2020, The Veggletto Company Pty Ltd launched the Veggletto system, which is a breakthrough innovation for egg-alternative cooking. It helped the company to increase in sales of the product

Market Scope and Global Plant-Based Egg Market

The major companies which are dealing in the Plant-Based Egg Simply Eggless Inc., Follow Your Heart, Dharmic Foods Pvt. Ltd., OsomeFood, Alternative Foods, EVO Foods, The Veggletto Company Pty Ltd, Nabati, ORGRAN, Vegg, Eat Just, Inc., Mantiqueira Group, Eggcitables, Peggs, Crackd, Atlantic Natural Foods, Eunite (A Brand of Noblegen) among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Plant-Based Egg Market Scope and Market Size

The plant-based egg market is segmented on the basis of the plant-based egg type, form, base ingredient, function, application, packaging type, and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• On the basis of plant-based egg type, the global plant-based egg market is segmented into a full egg, white egg, and egg yolk. In 2021, the full egg segment is expected to dominate the plant-based egg market due to various product launches of full eggs in the market.

• On the basis of form, the global plant-based egg market is segmented into powder, liquid, and others. In 2021, the liquid segment is expected to dominate the plant-based egg market due to the availability of various plant-based egg products in liquid form are driving the growth of the market.

• On the basis of the base ingredient, the global plant-based egg market is segmented into algal flour, wheat flour, soy flour, chia seeds, garbanzo beans, starch, mung beans, pea, and others. In 2021, the mung beans segment is expected to dominate the plant-based egg market due to the increasing demand for mung beans to give the plant-based egg a great texture and to imitate the texture of conventional eggs among manufacturers.

• On the basis of function, the global plant-based egg market is segmented into partial egg replacement, full egg replacement, egg wash substitute, and others. In 2021, the full egg replacement segment is expected to dominate the plant-based egg market due to the rising demand for plant-based food and the growing trend of veganism.

• On the basis of application, the global plant-based egg market is segmented into breakfast application, homemade bakery applications, and others. In 2021, the breakfast application segment is expected to dominate the plant-based egg market due to the increasing demand for a plant-based egg to prepare breakfast dishes such as egg scramble, omelet, and others among health-conscious consumers.

• On the basis of packaging type, the global plant-based egg market is segmented into bottles, pouches, tetra packs, and others. In 2021, the bottles segment is expected to dominate the plant-based egg market due to the easy availability and easy usage of bottle packaging.

• On the basis of distribution channel, the global plant-based egg market is segmented into store based retailer and non-store based retailer (online). In 2021, the store based retailer segment is expected to dominate the plant-based egg market due to the convenience and easy accessibility of a plant-based product in the nearby stores.

