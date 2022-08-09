Vascular Ultrasonography Market Is Expected To Reach at USD Value 1675.46 Million at a CAGR of 5.67% Forecasted 2028

Vascular Ultrasonography Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vascular ultrasonography market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 1675.46 million by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 5.67% in the above mentioned forecast period.

Vascular ultrasonography also referred to as a duplex study is a type of noninvasive and extremely adaptable procedure used to examine the circulation in the blood vessels of the body. It can also estimate arteries or veins in virtually any part of the body.

The rise in the prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases is amongst the important factor expected to intensify the growth and demand of vascular ultrasonography market. In addition, the rise in the elderly population and increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) across the world are also expected contributes to the growth in the global market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Also the rapid technological advancements in vascular ultrasonography and the rise in the number of diagnostic imaging centers are also likely to enhance the growth of the market. Furthermore, the well-developed health care infrastructure and high demand for vascular ultrasonography in the detection of various diseases are also amongst the significant factors expected to fuel the growth of the vascular ultrasonography market. The increase in the number of surgical procedures, rise in the healthcare expenditure and prevalence of cardiovascular disorders regions are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for the vascular ultrasonography market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Global Vascular Ultrasonography Market Scope and Market Size

Vascular ultrasonography market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of technology, the vascular ultrasonography market is segmented into

computed tomography (CT),

magnetic resonance imaging (MRI),

X-ray,

Nuclear imaging and ultrasound.

The application segment of the vascular ultrasonography market is segmented into

Therapeutic applications

Diagnostic applications.

On the basis of end user, the vascular ultrasonography market is segmented into

Hospitals,

Diagnostic canters ,

Specialty clinics

Vascular Ultrasonography Market Country Level Analysis

Vascular ultrasonography market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, technology, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the vascular ultrasonography market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America region leads the vascular ultrasonography market owing to the demand for vascular ultrasonography in the detection of various diseases and strong presence of well-developed health care infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the large pool of patients suffering from CVDs.

The country section of the vascular ultrasonography market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed Base and New Technology Penetration

Vascular ultrasonography market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for vascular ultrasonography market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the vascular ultrasonography market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

Competitive Landscape and Vascular Ultrasonography Market Share Analysis

Vascular ultrasonography market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to vascular ultrasonography market.

The major players covered in the vascular ultrasonography market report are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Canon Medical Systems, USA, Hitachi Medical Systems, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Samsung Medison Co., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Carestream Health, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Hologic, Inc., Terumo Corporation, ESAOTE SPA, and Abbott among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

