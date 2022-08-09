OPEN MINDS & Blaze Advisors Engages In New Partnership

ONEcare Networks Logo

GETTYSBURG, PA, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gettysburg, PA. (July 29, 2022) – OPEN MINDS announced today a new collaborative partnership with Blaze Advisors for the 2022-2023 year. Blaze Advisors, a strategic advising and consulting company offering a suite of talent and tools to help healthcare partners optimize their pay-for-performance programs, will serve as a partner to OPEN MINDS.

“The Blaze Advisors team is a strong partner of OPEN MINDS bringing a wealth of industry knowledge, tools, and solutions to inform and educate the behavioral health market about the value of accountable care organizations, value-based payment arrangements, and how to prepare and participate successfully in advanced payment and care coordination service integration models,” said OPEN MINDS Chief Executive Officer, Monica E. Oss. “Not only will our collaboration serve to raise the bar of knowledge for behavioral health organizations but also help them with developing the management and operational capacities to fully participate in advanced payment models.”

As part of the partnership, Blaze Advisors will be an underwriting sponsor of all five upcoming OPEN MINDS Executive Institutes taking place in fiscal years 2022-2023 including:

The 2022 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute, August 30 – September 1, 2022 – Newport Beach, California

The 2022 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat, October 4 – 6, 2022 – Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

The 2022 OPEN MINDS Technology & Analytics Institute, November 8 -10, 2022 – Las Vegas, Nevada

The 2023 OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute, February 14 -16, 2023 – Clearwater Beach, Florida

The 2023 OPEN MINDS Strategy and Innovation Institute, June 13 – 15, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana

“We are excited to expand our partnership with OPEN MINDS,” said Mike Rhoades, CEO of Blaze Advisors. “With the increased human stress as a result of the pandemic and resultant economic downturn, the impact of behavioral health disorder and mental stress is an even greater contributor to overall health care costs for payers and employers. Incorporating behavioral health organizations into value-based arrangements to improve care coordination, access to care, and continuity of care is critical for payers in improving and delivering better care. It is a ripe time for quality behavioral health organizations to be included and incorporated into organized systems of payment and care to drive improved care for people and populations. We are a team of behavioral health experts with a strong knowledge base dedicated to growing competencies for behavioral health organizations by combining experiential operational competency development, population health data, analytics, and technology solutions to enable integrated patient care, Our partnership with OPEN MINDS enhances our role as an industry thought leader.”

About Blaze Advisors

Blaze Advisors is your population health management organization that specializes in building and managing behavioral health clinically integrated networks that partner with primary care, specialists, hospitals, and social services. We call these “ONEcare Networks” and we manage over 3M lives nationwide in a number of shared savings and pay-for-performance gain share contracts with payers. To enable the data collection, analysis, reporting, care management, and care coordination activities within these ONEcare Networks, Blaze Advisors deploys and manages the ONEcare Care Optimization System©.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS’ mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness. Learn more at http://www.openminds.com.