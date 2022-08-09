INGENII OPENS $3M PRE-SEED INVESTMENT ROUND, $45B MARKET OPPORTUNITY
Ingenii launches crowd funding campaign & focuses on developing product market fit
Our goal is to solve as many of the quantum engineering challenges as we can before peak market adoption”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ingenii Inc. a data engineering platform, that accelerates the adoption of quantum computing into the conventional data science stack, formally opens their $3M pre-seed round and launches their crowd funding campaign on Republic after taking on early investments in Q1 of this year.
— Christine Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Ingenii Inc.
"The investment will go toward further commercializing our data engineering platform and accelerating our quantum R&D," said Christine Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Ingenii Inc. “Our goal is to solve as many of the quantum engineering challenges as we can before peak market adoption.”
Ingenii is focused on serving high-impact life and environmental sciences. This spans several industry sectors including manufacturing, chemicals, biotechnology, agriculture & pharmaceuticals, making it a massive market opportunity of over $45B. “When quantum supremacy is here, I want any data scientist to be able to pick up quantum and start using it, without our platform they will be facing months or even years of custom development and upskilling,” says Johnson.
In addition to the raise, Ingenii has successfully renewed 100% of their 2021 contracts that have come up for renewal further validating the value of their data engineering platform in today’s current market.
About Ingenii
Ingenii is a data analytics and engineering platform designed to provide quantum algorithms specific to life sciences, environmental research, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare, without the need for quantum development. The company's platform features the ability to accelerate the adoption of quantum technologies into a business conventional technology stack. Integrating with leading quantum software and service providers Ingenii offers a comprehensive suite of quantum resources within its development environment, providing companies with a quantum-enabled data ecosystem with a simplified interface. For more information, visit www.ingenii.io and follow Ingenii on LinkedIn
