# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 1

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 1

# of DV Arrests – 0

08-03-22

Trooper Kim Sawyer received a report of a motor vehicle accident in Robbinston. Robert Poole 2nd (40) of Calais was arrested after he failed the Standardized Field Sobriety Test and transported to Baileyville Police Department for an intoxilizer test. Baileyville Police Department Officer Dave Claroni, a Drug Recognition Expert, conducted his evaluation and determined that Robert was impaired. Robert was transported to the Washington County Jail without incident.

Trooper Kim Sawyer received a report of a vehicle off the road on Rt. 1/ Charlotte Road in Calais. Trooper Kim Sawyer arrived and saw the operator staggering around his vehicle and spoke with the operator Corey McPhee (50) of Houlton after he failed the Standardized Field Sobriety Test and transported to the Calais Police Department for an intoxilizer test. Corey was transported to the Washington County Jail.

08-07-22

Sergeant Jeff Ingemi summonsed Mitchell Gower (19) of Calais, for Possession of Alcohol by a Minor after he was found in parking lot in Calais passed out. Corporal Owen Reed assisted.