MiaRec Announces Partnership with Five9 to Deliver Innovative Voice Analytics and Quality Management Tools

MiaRec is now available on the Five9 CX Marketplace and can be easily integrated with the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center

Our partnership with Five9 is a perfect fit, joining two platforms that precisely complement each other.”
— Gennady Bezko, CEO, MiaRec
CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MiaRec today announced its partnership with Five9, an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions. MiaRec is now available on the Five9 CX Marketplace, making it easy for businesses to integrate MiaRec’s Speech Analytics and Quality Management tools with the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center.

MiaRec CEO Gennady Bezko said “We set out to partner with Five9 because we’re impressed, not only in the business impact of their platform, but in their innovative ethic as a company. Our partnership with Five9 is a perfect fit, joining two platforms that precisely complement each other.”

The Five9 platform facilitates billions of call minutes annually, and provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, engage and empower contact center agents, and deliver tangible business results. MiaRec provides a speech analytics platform that reveals meaningful insights from a customer’s call data and provides automated analysis of 100% of a company’s call data.

Customers can take advantage of MiaRec’s platform without having to become experts in speech analytics. Using MiaRec’s native speech algorithm, companies can customize which company-specific insights the platform should look to reveal. The Five9 integration with MiaRec allows contact centers to leverage the inherent untapped value of their call data to optimize their service operations and obtain meaningful transformative data from their interactions.

Scott Black, RVP, Business Development at Five9, said, “Modern contact centers require solutions that scale and flex to the need of the organization meet organizations’ changing needs. We are thrilled to partner with MiaRec, whose solution is powered by Five9 VoiceStream, and offers our customers another
opportunity to gain valuable insights into data critical to improving the customer journey.”

MiaRec will demonstrate their platform at Five9 CX Summit, taking place Aug. 9-11 at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Five9 CX Summit is the #1 cloud contact center conference dedicated to making CX work for real life. Learn more about the event, including how to register, here.

About MiaRec
MiaRec, Inc. empowers organizations around the world with tools that enhance the relationship between company and customer by transforming data into tailored, actionable insight. MiaRec Call Recording &amp; Workforce Engagement Platform unifies call recording, voice analytics, quality management, screen recording, and advanced reporting functionality in one unified solution. MiaRec is an innovator in the multi-billion-dollar call recording and workforce engagement industries. MiaRec maintains its Silicon Valley headquarters in Campbell, California with offices and partners worldwide. For more information, please visit www.miarec.com

