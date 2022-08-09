Strategies For Global Peripheral IV Catheters Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Peripheral IV Catheters Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Peripheral IV Catheters Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the peripheral IV catheters market size is expected to grow from $4.43 billion in 2021 to $4.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The global peripheral IV catheters market size is expected to grow to $5.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the peripheral IV catheters market.

The peripheral IV catheters market consists of sales of peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs) by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a thin flexible tube that is placed into a vein to deliver medications and nutritional supplements. Peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs) are used for therapeutic purposes such as the administration of medications, fluids, or blood products as well as blood sampling.

Global Peripheral IV Catheters Market Trends

Technological advancements are shaping the peripheral IV catheters market. Many companies in the market are developing new products to provide technically enhanced products to their users.

Global Peripheral IV Catheters Market Segments

The global peripheral IV catheters market is segmented:

By Product Type: Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheters, Integrated/Closed Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC)

By Technology: Conventional Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC), Safety Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC)

By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Healthcare

By Geography: The global peripheral IV catheters market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Peripheral IV Catheters Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides peripheral IV catheters global market overviews, peripheral iv catheters global market analysis and forecasts market size and peripheral iv catheters global market growth, peripheral IV catheters global market share, peripheral IV catheters global market segments and geographies, peripheral IV catheters global market players, peripheral IV catheters global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The peripheral IV catheters global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Peripheral IV Catheters Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smiths Medical Inc., Vygon, Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, NIPRO Medical Corporation, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Medical Components Inc., Vascular Pathways Inc., Tangent Medical Technologies Inc., Vigmed AB, Venner Medical, and C. R. Bard, Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

