US Army Bowl is Back Dec 2022

Army Bowl is Back Middle School Championships in Dallas At the Star!!!”LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2022 Army Bowl Middle is Back!
— NCEC Camps
Army Bowl The oldest Most Prestigious All Star Game is Back! Army Bowl has partnered with Derrick Tatum Owner of Elite Talent Football and NCEC National College Evaluation Camps..
Derrick Tatum is the Director for Team Georgia Elite! The 6th, 7th, and 8th Grade All American teams represented Georgia in the “Greatest Week of Football" Dec 11-18th. Derrick Tatum played in the NFL and his camps and recruiting program has helped 700 students get exposure and scholarship offers!
The events are being produced by GOAT Farm Sports under the strategic development of Rich McGuinness, the founder and architect of the former U.S. Army All-American Bowl launched in December of 2000. Rich also created Football University, the U.S. Army National Combine, and the National Youth Championship. Rich spent four years leading the football event division in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village, where he created the World Bowl and 7v7 championship
This game is Hosted By Dallas Cowboys and Televised by Bally Sports!
a national prep combine (500 athletes)
a national youth combine (500 athletes)
a youth tackle championship (32 teams)
a flag competition (50 teams)
a high school 7v7 national championship (50 teams)
more than 4,000 football players participating in the Bowl game and Football Fest (free)
and cheerleaders and band members from across the country for a spectacular sideline and halftime show
In Georgia Derrick Tatum and his team is looking for the best players around the state.. Tryouts will be in Perry/Macon Area Aug 14, Augusta Aug 20th, and Atlanta Aug 21st..
The first round of tryouts will be hosted by NCEC camp and will be non padded. The second round of tryouts will be in September and padded.
There will be 6th,7th and 8th grade teams in Augusta, and Atlanta, and Perry/Macon area..
Those teams will play each other and combine to form 1 super team to play in the 2022 Middle School All-American Army Bowl in Dallas…
More information to sign up visit teamgaelite.com or click the QR Code…
DERRICK TATUM
Elite Talent Football LLC
+1 404-220-9633
