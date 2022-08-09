Submit Release
Piktochart Releases 40+ New Visual Templates for Education

Piktochart allows users to create infographics, presentations, and other visuals without having graphic design skills.

The easiest way to get started is by editing a template.

Information design company Piktochart added personalized education templates to its gallery to support teachers and students at the start of a new school year.

PENANG, MALAYSIA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Piktochart released a new batch of design templates freely available in its gallery, dedicated to K12 and higher education teachers worldwide. The templates for education include lesson plans, group projects, worksheets, class syllabuses, and more.

“For more than a year, we have released unique design templates each month, most dedicated to business professionals. This time, inspired by our users in the education space, our design team decided to dedicate time creating templates and resources for teachers and students in July and August, right on time for a new school year,” said Natasya Sunarto, Communication Design Lead at Piktochart.

All templates currently available in Piktochart’s gallery are accessible for the entire userbase, regardless of the plan (including Free). With a wide range of formats—infographics, presentations, schedules & planners—the visual templates can be fully edited and customized online using the Piktochart editor. No watermark will be added, and the visuals can be downloaded as PPT, PDF, or PNG files. For branding features—using a custom font or brand color scheme—a Pro or Enterprise paid plan is required.

The new templates for education stand out through a high customization standard, as Piktochart’s expert designers have specially created all illustrations and icons to fit the theme.

All Piktochart’s design templates can be found in the dedicated gallery. They can be edited online with a Piktochart account, which can be created for free on the company’s website.


About Piktochart

Founded in 2011, Piktochart is an all-in-one information design platform for creating professional visuals and repurposing video content online. Chosen by 11 million professionals worldwide, Piktochart lets you quickly turn any information into a graphic that fosters an effective understanding of your message. If you want to learn more, visit www.piktochart.com.

