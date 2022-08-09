The InterContinental Music Awards Announces 54 Worldwide Winners and a Promising New ICon: Heerraa
The globally-focused, diverse, and inclusive organization live streamed its 10th Annual Awards from Los Angeles; the replay will soon be available on YouTube.
Our continental approach offers musicians around the world a chance to be seen and rewarded for their artistic efforts regardless of their location, gender, ethnicity, nationality, color, or race.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Musical artists and their fans all around the world gathered online last Sunday for the 10th Annual InterContinental Music Awards, a Los Angeles-based competition that recognizes musical works worldwide in 145 genres, from 35 countries, across 7 continents. The mission of the InterContinental Music Awards (aka the “ICMAs”) is to foster peace and unity through the universal language of music, recognizing global talent and helping artists to bolster their careers. A complete list of all 54 Winners in 2022 is available on the official website: https://www.intercontinentalmusicawards.com/icmas-announce-2022-winners/
— Shahed Mohseni, Founder & Executive Director
The ICMAs were presented live on Zoom by ICMA Founder and Executive Director Shahed Mohseni and actress-author-coach Karen Lorre, and each official Winner was invited to make a live acceptance speech. For many, it presented a unique opportunity to gain beneficial recognition – and media footage – on an international level and in their home countries. The options for entry are categorized by geographical continent or region, and then by musical genre.
The song submissions are privately evaluated by an independent panel of judges including artists, ethnomusicologists, producers, and executives working in the Hollywood music, entertainment, film, and media industries. Using a standard form, songs are scored on originality, melody, harmony, composition, and quality of the production. View the jury panel: https://www.intercontinentalmusicawards.com/judges/
Heerraa, a dynamic young independent artist from Malaysia, was the recipient of the organization’s new ICon Award, an award level added this year in honor of the 10th Anniversary celebration. The ICon Award -- akin to “Best in Show” – is chosen by the Jury Panel from amongst the pool of all Continental Winners; Heerraa's song entry “Feel Alive” won in Best of North America for Pop. She is a Harvard University sophomore, and co-founder/advisor of Ascendance, an international youth movement. The ICon Award winner receives a $1,000 Cash Award, which was sponsored and presented live on air by Beth Ann Hilton of Hilton Entertainment LLC, a Los Angeles-based communications firm.
Mohseni began the live InterContinental concerts over a decade ago to unite fellow international students in Cyprus where he attended Eastern Mediterranean University. He eventually moved to Los Angeles to pursue a Music Business education, while expanding the awards and pivoting to producing online events during the pandemic. He says, “Our goal is to evaluate music differently from the standard awards show categories, using a more global and ethnical perspective. Our continental approach offers musicians around the world a chance to be seen and rewarded for their artistic efforts regardless of their location, gender, ethnicity, nationality, color, or race. We accept & celebrate music from all seven continents; it really means a lot to me to welcome artists in regions or countries that restrict music freedom.”
ICMA Winners receive career-enhancing prizes, including a scholarship into the DIY Music School, one-on-one coaching, mentoring from members of the judging panel, a Star Spot feature, a chance to perform in future InterContinental Concerts, discounts on software, and an official ICMA award certificate. Prizing varies year-to-year based on sponsorships; brand partnership decks are now available for the 2023 Awards.
Interested musicians, producers, performers, and songwriters can enter the 2023 InterContinental Music Awards, which will begin accepting online submissions for an “early bird” rate on September 1, 2022, via a link on the organization’s official website.
A full replay of the 2022 InterContinental Music Awards will be available to watch on YouTube within the coming weeks; visit the organization’s official YouTube channel to watch music videos by ICMA Award Winners at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF-UFLhezZfdtUzg2zHhVjg/featured
Interview requests are welcome for the ICMA Founder and Executive Director Shahed Mohseni, Judging Panel Members, and any of the 2022 ICMA Winners. For more information, please contact Beth Hilton of The B Company via bethhilton@thebcompany.com.
About the InterContinental Music Awards
Founded in 2011 by Shahed Mohseni, InterContinental Music Awards is committed to upholding music diversity and promoting unity among all people on earth. The awards program is open to musicians worldwide, who compete with their peers in geographic regions and in over 145 music genres. To-date, ICMA has recognized more than 274 talented musicians in 38 countries. Winners benefit from the educational and promotional opportunities that ICMA provides, enabling them to advance their music careers. https://www.intercontinentalmusicawards.com/music-competition/
