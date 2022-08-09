EvenDigit crowned “SEO Agency of the Year 2022” by Agency Con Indian Agency Awards
India's top-rated digital marketing agency, "EvenDigit" won the title, "SEO Agency of the Year 2022" in the third edition of AgencyCon Awards.INDORE, M.P., INDIA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EvenDigit India's top-rated digital marketing agency has bagged yet another award, "SEO Agency of the Year 2022" in the third edition of AgencyCon Awards for showcasing the stunning performance of SEO Services for their global clients.
Indian Agency Awards & Summit by Social Samosa, in its third edition, AgencyCon 2022, celebrated and recognized the work of agencies and the talented people scripting digital success for the brands.
EvenDigit is known for delivering organic digital growth for some of the biggest brands. EvenDigit works closely with the brands to expand their digital reach and create visibility. Their tailor-made SEO campaigns help reach more customers organically, drive traffic, and engage with the brand and business.
EvenDigit’s team of 75+ experts design integrated digital marketing campaigns that leverage the best of Search, Social, Paid Ads, Videos, Email, and Content Marketing for their client’s business growth.
"This award is a motivation that the team always looks for. We feel grateful to our clients who trust us. Every project is special for us, but when a client shows faith in our strategies and efforts, it empowers us to craft success stories." Says Puja Dembla, the SEO team member on this project.
Reetesh Sharma, Senior Marketing Manager, adds that as soon as we came across this beautiful initiative by Social Samosa, "To honor and celebrate unsung heroes who have been and are mastering the art of clutter-breaking creative theories”, in less than 24 hours of time, I prepared all the assets and support for our nomination. I was highly positive about the outcome of this nomination."
Ayush, another lead on the same project, adds, "this is just the beginning of a beautiful success journey we have just embarked on.", he further iterates, "though we filled nomination only in one category, we won. And it is no coincidence but the proof of expertise we have gained over the years."
"This is a prestigious award, and we definitely look forward to winning more awards and standing strong among the key industry players," says Daksh, who oversees client satisfaction & project coordination.
Vinita Pariyani, CEO, EvenDigit & Sandeep Malviya, Senior Manager (SEO Services), credit the entire team for this success. “Our team tirelessly works to make every client’s digital journey a huge success, and it gives us immense pleasure when our work gets recognition."
About EvenDigit – A top-rated digital marketing agency:
With 75+ team members and clients in more than 18 countries, EvenDigit works with a cross-segment of industries, including jewelry, couture, travel, healthcare, eCommerce, FMCGs, Manufacturing, and Professional service providers. EvenDigitis a Google Premier Partner that makes it among the top 3% of PPC agencies. EvenDigit is also a certified partner of Bing and Meta (Facebook) and assists businesses in pivoting and staying ahead of the curve through integrated digital marketing.
