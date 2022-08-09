Authorities Apprehend Offender Who Walked Away from Bakersfield Reentry Facility

BAKERSFIELD — This afternoon, Andres Carrera, an offender who had walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) in Bakersfield on Sunday, was apprehended at a hotel in the Bakersfield area.

Carrera was taken into custody at approximately 6:15 p.m. Monday without incident by investigators from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, Special Service Unit. The department’s Division of Adult Parole Operations’ Fugitive Apprehension Team also assisted. His case will be referred to the local district attorney’s office for possible escape charges.

Carrera, 28, was discovered missing from the MCRP on Sunday, August 7. He had been assigned to the facility since early August. Carrera was admitted to CDCR from Kern County on April 14, 2022, to serve two years and eight months for buy/receive stolen vehicle/trailer/construction equipment as a second striker and possession of ammunition by prohibited person as a second striker.

The MCRP allows eligible participants committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the re-entry center and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community. The program links offenders to a range of community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

