OffGamers Launches Gaming Accessories on their Platform with TTRacing

Your Gaming Alliance

Video game products are not limited digitally. Many video gamers would want to have a comfortable experience while gaming and these TTRacing products can do just that.” — adds Alfred Lee, Business Director of OffGamers.

SINGAPORE, August 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- OffGamers will be expanding its catalogue by including TTRacing gaming accessories into its platform. This will also be the first time that OffGamers have included physical products on their website and can be seen as a stride toward expanding the video game’s ecosystem.Consequently, this will help diversify OffGamers’ range of products by having both physical and digital products. Customers will now have the luxury to not only shop for digital products but can also enrich their video game lifestyle by purchasing gaming accessories from OffGamers.The TTRacing product series that will be included in OffGamers digital catalogue are:DUO V3MAXXSURGESWIFT X 2020Guardian Gaming FloorpadMemory Foam Lumbar PillowRoller Blade“Knowing OffGamers’ stellar reputation, we are more than comfortable in having TTRacing’s products showcased on OffGamers digital platform.” said Mr Ting Ding Chen, Founder and CEO of Clickgaming Distribution Group Sdn Bhd.OffGamers users can now enjoy shopping physical items from the OffGamers’ digital store and get it shipped right to their doorstep. The products are available for residents in West Malaysia.About OffGamersOffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.About TTRacingTTRacing is a company dedicated to providing gaming chairs geared for greater productivity and performance. Ideal for any gamers, TTRacing ergonomic gaming chairs guarantees a comfortable experience even during the most intense gaming sessions.