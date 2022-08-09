Philippine Startups vie for Mentorship Program at Dynamico Space
I truly enjoyed being a part of Dynamico pitch night! I was impressed with how these startups were addressing challenges in the Philippines with technology that can scale to a global level”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eight Philippine startups from leading Philippine incubators and accelerators Startup Village and UPSCALE pitched their business projects during a two-day hybrid Pitch Nights hosted by Dynamico Space in San Francisco on 27-28 July 2022.
— Ray Potter, Managing Partner of OverDrive Ventures
The public-private partnership with the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco and the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Silicon Valley supports the Bridging Silicon Valley – Philippines Startup Ecosystem Development program initiatives of these offices to enable Philippine startups gain access and exposure to the strong innovation and entrepreneurial culture in Silicon Valley.
“The Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco is pleased to partner with Dynamico in supporting Philippine startups, especially with the Philippine Government’s efforts to achieve its Fourth Industrial Revolution goals,” Consul General Neil Ferrer said.
The mentor feedback format followed during the Pitch sessions allowed the Philippine startups, which included early stage or pre-seed startups, to present their businesses to Dynamico mentors.
According to JR Calanoc, Dynamico mentors will select startups to become part of the Dynamico Mentorship Program, which will culminate in a demo night and enable the startups to further collaborate with the Dynamico community and other startups in Silicon Valley.
"At Dynamico, we were especially excited to partner closely with Upscale and StartUp Village, as well as IdeaSpace in the near future, to showcase how this type of collaboration can expand the exposure for Philippine-based startups. We are excited to partner on similar events in the future," he said.
One of the Dynamico mentors, Ray Potter, who is Managing Partner of OverDrive Ventures, said: "I truly enjoyed being a part of Dynamico pitch night! I was impressed with how these startups were addressing challenges in the Philippines with technology that can scale to a global level. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to work closely with some of these startups as part of Dynamico's upcoming mentorship program."
The Philippine startups featured during the Pitch Nights:
• Olivia is an application that transforms receipts and invoices into reports and digital assets in seconds with high accuracy. It is scalable and it facilitates easy, secure data storage and retrieval.
• Lyon’s application features enabling users to set up their own online learning spaces and create courses in minutes. It integrates onboarding, content creation and management, live sessions, among others.
• Nanotronics Inc is a startup that produces advanced materials, products and solutions for various industries. It uses biodegradable material that aims to contribute to plastic waste reduction.
• Avodah’s one-stop on-demand service app informs customers about available house services for daily and emergency needs.
• HomeAssist.ph is a tech-enabled real estate brokerage that aids prospective buyers in their home-buying through various services from looking for a property to moving in.
• Cerebro is an E-learning provider that offers ready-made lessons, curriculum-based quizzes, and digital worksheets.
• MetroCityAI uses AI to automate the recruitment process as against companies’ spending long hours on resume screening and conducting job interviews.
• Waste4Good is a social enterprise focus on agriculture and helping solve food insecurity and food wastage through the startup’s Compost Activator Solution that turns food waste into non-harmful plant fertilizer.
Dynamico resident mentors present during the sessions included: Ms. Jesssica Tsoong, Co-Founder of Wifi Slam; Mr. Waynn Lue, Vice President for Engineering at Wonolo; Ms. Divya Nag, Director of Health at Apple; Mr. Matthew Brightman, Senior Product Manager at Google; and Mr. Ray Potter, Co-Founder and CEO of Safelogic. Mentor Coordinator Ms. Nancy Hwang, Head of Customer Experience at Google, as well as guest mentors Mr. Radi Calalang, a techpreneur and Filipino American community leader in the San Francisco Bay Area, and Ms. Danica Jacinto, Vice President of Finance and Operations at No. 8 and CFO and Senior Advisor at AHG Lab in the Philippines, also joined the event.
Dr. Luis Sison, Director of the University of the Philippines System Technology Transfer and Business Development Office and UPSCALE Project Lead, Startup Village Director Carlo Calimon and UPSCALE Coordinators Margarita Caparas, Nikko Guiam, and Rizzi Gorospe also attended the Pitch Nights.
Consul Vanessa Bago-Llona and Philippine Trade Commissioner in Silicon Valley Celynne Layug represented the Philippine Consulate General during the pitch sessions.
The Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco (www.pcgsanfrancisco.org) is the foreign service representative of the Department of Foreign Affairs in the Pacific Northwest. The Consulate is guided by the country’s national development goals and objectives and its core programs are anchored on the three pillars of foreign policy: enhancement of national security, utilization of development diplomacy to attain economic security, and promotion and protection of the rights and welfare of the Filipinos Overseas.
The Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Silicon Valley (https://www.dti.gov.ph/overseas/silicon-valley/) is the representative office of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) covering Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. We work to promote trade and investment partnerships between the United States and the Philippines.
Dynamico Space (https://dynamico.space/) offers a sustainable and affordable co-working space in San Francisco. They focus on combining a flexible office and workspace with a multitude of virtual services, so companies and startups can focus on running their core business.
May Nina Celynne Layug
Philippine Trade & Investment Center-Silicon Valley
+1 415-773-2336
siliconvalley@dti.gov.ph
Dynamico Space, San Francisco