RANAR Screen Printing Equipment to relocate to Union

RANAR Screen Printing Equipment, Inc., a manufacturer of high-performance screen printing equipment, announced today it will relocate to Union. The project will add 8 new jobs to a 23,000-square-foot facility used for warehousing, manufacturing, and research and development.

“RANAR Screen Printing Equipment’s relocation to Union is great news for our state,” said Governor Mike Parson. “It's important to attract new employers to our state while helping ensure the continued growth of existing businesses and communities. We welcome this company to Missouri and look forward to seeing it succeed.”

RANAR is coming to Missouri after more than 50 years of operation in southern California. In addition to adding new jobs, the company plans to make significant investments in new machinery and equipment. RANAR’s investment will ensure readiness for the company’s continued growth. The company plans to host an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony in late 2022.

“Manufacturing facilities have been leaving Missouri for years,” said RANAR Vice President Jeremy Bright. ”We are proud to help reverse that trend by increasing manufacturing jobs in Missouri and the U.S. overall.”

“We are proud to be helping to bring quality jobs and companies like RANAR to Missouri,” said Mark Birk, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri. “It’s another example of how Ameren Missouri’s Smart Energy Plan is supporting economic development and powering growth in the region.”

“We’re thankful for this commitment from RANAR and the impact it will have on the local community,” said Michelle Hataway, Director of the Regional Engagement Division. “RANAR’s investment is a welcome addition to Union and our state’s vibrant manufacturing sector. We’re excited to see this company continue to grow here in Missouri.”

For this expansion, RANAR used the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. RANAR is participating in Rural Works, which requires a minimum creation of two jobs and a minimum capital investment of $100,000.

About RANAR

Formerly RANAR Manufacturing, RANAR Screen Printing Equipment, Inc., is a manufacturer of high-performance screen-printing equipment for screen print shops of all sizes.

Learn more about RANAR at RANAR.com.

About the Missouri Works Program

As the state’s number one incentive tool for expansion and retention, the Missouri Works Program helps businesses access capital through withholdings or tax credits to embark on facility expansions and create jobs. This program can also help businesses purchase equipment to maintain its facility in Missouri.

Learn more about Missouri Works.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

For the latest updates on DED’s current or future programs and initiatives, visit DED’s website.