HTX Labs Awarded $1.7M TACFI Contract To Expand EMPACT For Use Within United States Air Force
EINPresswire.com/ -- HTX Labs, developer of the EMPACT® Immersive Learning Platform, announced that it has been awarded a new $1.7M Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) with the US Air Force (USAF) to enhance and operationalize EMPACT in support of training modernization.
EMPACT offers a suite of capabilities that enable users to create, scale, and sustain immersive learning programs, providing the critical digital infrastructure necessary to drive training evolution across the USAF. These capabilities include hardware agnostic, low/no-code immersive content authoring tools coupled with a secure, cloud-based deployment infrastructure, with rich analytics capture and integration with complementary USAF systems.
HTX Labs will leverage this TACFI contract to expand EMPACT's ability to rapidly create and distribute interactive, immersive training, collaborating closely with Advanced Force Development Technologies (AFDT, AETC A9/Det23) to more broadly deploy EMPACT within the Air Force. In particular, HTX will focus on driving further adoption within Pilot Instructor Training (PIT) working with the 559th Flying Training Squadron (FTS) and the 12th Operational Group (OG) at Randolph Air Force Base (AFB).
Primary TACFI initiatives include a range of EMPACT features that will further drive immersive training adoption and usage within the USAF. These features include more robust offline support to allow access to immersive training without internet connectivity, instructor dashboard integration with EMPACT training simulations, advanced analytics visualizations with standards-based integration with learning management systems, and further expansion of the EMPACT T-6 immersive learning environment, providing more support specific to PIT.
“We are very thankful to AFWERX and AFDT for this great opportunity to play an increasingly important role in helping the USAF accelerate training modernization. This TACFI award shows continued confidence in HTX Labs, with a strong commitment to accelerate usage and adoption of EMPACT.” said Chris Verret, President HTX Labs.
About HTX Labs
HTX Labs is a commercial software company on a mission to accelerate the future of learning, employing XR technology and high-fidelity simulations for enterprise and government organizations to elevate the level of proficiency and preparedness of the next-generation workforce. HTX’s EMPACT® Immersive Training Platform enables organizations to rapidly create, deploy, measure, and sustain realistic immersive learning content anytime, anywhere, on any device, at scale.
Media Inquiries:
Ashleigh Lenamond
HTX Labs | VP Marketing and Strategy
htx.media@htxlabs.com
HTX Labs EMPACT Immersive Learning Platform Capabilities