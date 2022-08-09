Beth Townsend Awarded Paul S. Jessup Scholarship from Jessup Manufacturing Company
Award Based on Outstanding Essay, Community Involvement, and Academic Excellence
This journey is my pursuit of putting the factual with the actual and to expand my knowledge beyond my immediate circle of operation.”MCHENRY, IL, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jessup Manufacturing Company has announced that Beth Townsend of Richmond, IL, will receive the annual Paul S. Jessup Scholarship, an unrestricted grant of $2,500 from Jessup to support her education.
Townsend is employed at Jessup Manufacturing as the Quality Assurance Manager and is attending Tarleton State University’s online master’s program for Quality and Engineering Management. Tarleton is a member of the Texas A&M University System.
“I’m thrilled we were able to recognize such a well-deserving employee as Beth,” said Robert Jessup, president and third-generation owner of the company started by his grandfather, Paul A. Jessup. “We asked candidates to describe one of the communities in which they belong and their place within it. Beth described her online community of scholars and how it differed from when she went to school previously. Ms. Townsend has demonstrated not only a commitment to quality but through her essay, an ongoing journey of excellence in her area of expertise.”
“This journey is my pursuit of putting the factual with the actual and to expand my knowledge beyond my immediate circle of operation,” said Ms. Townsend. “How do textbooks and theories compare to the real world? Between the course content and collaborating with the diverse work experiences of my community, I am becoming a well-rounded, more knowledgeable contributor to my profession and to Jessup.”
The Paul S. Jessup Scholarship recognizes academic achievement and dedication to making a difference in society. It was established in 2016 to honor the memory of the company’s founder during its 60th anniversary year of operation. The scholarship program is open to Jessup Manufacturing Company employees, their spouses, children, and grandchildren. The award is entirely unrestricted as to age, gender identity, race, religion, or political affiliation.
“The Jessup Scholarship program is tied to our culture of innovation and learning,” stated Rob Jessup. “That’s how we were able to evolve to being a global leader in life safety applications.”
ABOUT JESSUP MANUFACTURING
Founded in 1956, Jessup Manufacturing Company is a global manufacturer that specializes in adhesive coated films, laminated materials, and photoluminescent films and sheets. Its products are used in many industries, including industrial and facility safety. The company has two manufacturing plants in the United States and is headquartered in McHenry, Illinois with manufacturing plants in Lake Bluff and McHenry.
Jessup’s engineering services include product design, testing, analysis, and certification compliance. Coating capabilities include knife over roll, Mayer rod, and saturation coating of pressure-sensitive adhesives, heat seal adhesives, and all kinds of laminates over film, foil, woven, nonwoven, paper, and specialty substrates. Converting capabilities include slitting, die-cutting, sheeting, rewinding, perforating, printing, dyeing, and embossing. Packaging capabilities include labeling, bar-coding, shrink wrapping, boxing and shipping logistics.
