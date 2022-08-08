The Portland Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 12-year-old Geraldo Mbacu of Portland. Geraldo was last Monday, August 8, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am, at his home at 6 Cumberland Ave in Portland. Geraldo has only been in Portland for four days and is not familiar with the area. Portland Police were told Geraldo may be experiencing some mental health issues. Geraldo is a black male, 4’10”, 85 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Geraldo may be wearing gray shorts and blue shorts. His direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone who sees 12-year-old Geraldo Mbacu or has information should call 911 or the Portland Police Department at 207.874.8479

Thank you for your assistance in this matter.

