PICK IT UP: POSSUM TOWN CITIZEN-LED ACTION GROUP TO CLEAR LITTER ON HIGHWAY 45 NORTH BUSINESS CORRIDOR
General Image of Hwy 45 North Business Corridor in Columbus, Mississippi to be Cleaned September 17 by Citizen-Led Pick It Up! Possum Town Litter and Pollution Abatement Action Group
The City of Columbus and Pick It Up! Possum Town Invites Citizens, Landowners, and Businesses to Pitch In and Clean Up the Highway 45 North Business Corridor
Citizens unable to attend this Keep Columbus Clean event are encouraged to use this day to clean their yards, properties, homes, and businesses for the good of the Columbus community.”COLUMBUS, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Columbus, Mississippi, announces its citizen-led Pick It Up! Possum Town litter and pollution abatement action group scheduled its next Keep Columbus Clean event for Highway 45 North on Saturday, September 17, from 8:00 am until 11:00 am. Pick It Up! Possum Town invites citizens, landowners, and businesses in the area to pitch in and clean up the Highway 45 North business corridor from the Highway 45/82 interchange to Bluecutt Road.
— Melissa Parsons, Pick It Up Possum Town Committee Chairperson
"Pick It Up! Possum Town seeks additional volunteers for this and future litter clean-up events," says Pick It Up! Possum Town Committee Chairperson, Melissa Parsons. "Citizens unable to attend this Keep Columbus Clean event are encouraged to use this day to clean their yards, properties, homes, and businesses for the good of the Columbus community." To attract Pick It Up! Possum Town volunteers and sustain its litter and pollution reduction initiatives; Columbus citizens must actively communicate why it's essential for them to participate to their neighbors and the businesses they frequent, distribute Pick It Up! Possum Town event information, post likes and shares for this vital city and countywide cause on Facebook.
As of June 28, 2022, The Pick It Up! Possum Town Committee became duly authorized to seek grants, monetary and in-kind tax-deductible donations to equip and sustain its citizen-led litter and pollution abatement initiatives on behalf of the City of Columbus by making donations payable to the Pick It Up! Possum Town Committee, in C/O the City of Columbus.
The quintessential mission of the Pick It Up! Possum Town committee is to bring about and sustain a cleaner Columbus. Its efforts are not limited to picking-up trash but to keeping Columbus cleaner, more presentable, healthful, and safer for residents, visitors, and travelers for generations to come.
ABOUT COLUMBUS, MISSISSIPPI
Founded in 1821, the historical "Friendly City" of Columbus resides upon the banks of the Tombigbee River on the Eastern border of Mississippi. It serves as the county seat of Lowndes County.
Before its incorporation, the Indian trading-post settlement that became Columbus was called "Possum Town" by the Chickasaw and Choctaw Native Americans. Columbus' historical significance began in 1540 when Spanish explorer and conquistador Hernando de Soto described its location during his quest to find El Dorado, the lost city of gold.
The city is further noteworthy for being home to legendary playwright Tennessee Williams, its designation as a Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area, which includes three National Register recognized historic districts, making Columbus one of 12 distinctive destinations in the US. And Columbus' formal "Decoration Day" remembrance of fallen Civil War soldiers led to our National Memorial Day Holiday.
The "Friendly City" of Columbus, Mississippi, is widely recognized as a memorable tourist destination for its historical significance, survived and preserved Antebellum architecture, blues and jazz roots, city, and regional events, recreation areas, riverboat lore, Southern cuisine, temperate Winters, and proximity to extraordinary fishing, hunting, and seasonal waterfowl migration.
