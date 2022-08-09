PICK IT UP: POSSUM TOWN CITIZEN-LED ACTION GROUP TO CLEAR LITTER ON HIGHWAY 45 NORTH BUSINESS CORRIDOR

City of Columbus, Mississippi Pick It Up! Possum Town Logo General Image of Hwy 45 North Business Corridor in Columbus, Mississippi to be Cleaned September 17 by Citizen-Led Pick It Up! Possum Town Litter and Pollution Abatement Action Group General Image of Highway 45 North Business Corridor Looking Northwest Site of September 17 Pick It Up! Possum Town Litter Clean Up Event

The City of Columbus and Pick It Up! Possum Town Invites Citizens, Landowners, and Businesses to Pitch In and Clean Up the Highway 45 North Business Corridor

Citizens unable to attend this Keep Columbus Clean event are encouraged to use this day to clean their yards, properties, homes, and businesses for the good of the Columbus community.” — Melissa Parsons, Pick It Up Possum Town Committee Chairperson